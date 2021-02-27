The DHHR Saturday Covid map was tardy for over 3 hours however once the map was released Hampshire County landed in the Orange zone. Although infection rates trended slightly upward at the end of the week, it was not enough to put Hampshire in the Red.
At this point in time, school will be in session as normally scheduled including athletics and extra curricular activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.