SUNRISE SUMMIT — The $4.2 million expansion project that Hampshire Memorial Hospital is undergoing is driven by the changes in technology in the 10 years since the hospital was built.
“We want to relocate and give more space because of growth and also changes in technology,” HMH President Tom Kluge says amid the pounding and drilling of construction.
Improved technology is spurring expansion of the lab facility, relocation of the pharmacy and installation of a permanent home for nuclear medicine.
“There’s more that we can do here,” HMH Vice President Mary Sas said about the blood testing done in the lab, “because the technology has been so improved. It doesn’t have to stay in Winchester.”
But the capabilities come with equipment that’s bulkier.
“We’re going to have to push out that space just to get the equipment in there,” Sas said.
So the lab will be built out into space now used as the reception area. A new addition is being built to accommodate reception, but that’s really the only expansion of square footage.
All the rest of the work is building out empty space from the original construction 10 years ago.
“We’re not adding a lot of square footage,” Kluge said. “We’re really renovating on the inside and moving some services.”
The pharmacy will move, again to accommodate new safety standards as well as equipment that gives it more capabilities.
The emergency department is going from 6 exam rooms to 8, although that’s more driven by growth than technology.
“Pre-pandemic we got up to 9,000 visits a year and 6 rooms is pretty tight,” Kluge said, noting that the ER is having to hold patients longer, particularly psychiatric.
New space on the 2nd floor of the Multispecialty Clinic will house not only the pharmacy, but wound care, a sleep lab and nuclear medicine.
The sleep lab moves from the respiratory department to its own 2 rooms, allowing HMH to join the other 5 hospitals in the Valley Health system to have such a facility.
“With heart disease, lung disease and obesity, it’s a much needed service,” Sas said, and then noting that improving technology allows many sleep studies to be done outpatient and at-home.
“But we still have a good many that are done inside,” she said.
Nuclear medicine is a diagnostic tool using radio isotopes that is handled as a mobile service now.
“But we want to make it a permanent service,” Kluge said.
HMH began planning the changes nearly 3 years ago and received go-ahead from the state in 2019.
Construction was scheduled to begin in early 2020, stopped dead in its tracks by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We couldn’t have the construction workers in and everything was pretty much shut down,” Sas said.
And, of course, hospital staff was focused on containing the pandemic and treating the virus’s victims.
“The pandemic stressed all hospitals,” Kluge said. “There was a time when it was difficult to make a transfer for high level care because everyone was full.”
That difficulty reinforced the notion in Valley Health that perhaps the small hospitals could step up their care, fitting in with a corporate goal to keep people local.
“It’s certainly opened up the thought we can take care of many people here,” Kluge said.
Sas pointed out one way the migration of services from Winchester Medical Center is already occurring.
“A year ago all of our Covid tests had to be shipped to Winchester,” she said. “We now have 3 different Covid tests we can do right here.”
Construction finally began in January and is scheduled to wrap up before the end of the year.
The investment follows a $750,000 expansion of the Multispecialty Clinic 3 years ago. And, of course, the hospital itself is just 10 years old, a $35 million investment.
“Valley Health is prepared to make the investments in their communities,” Kluge said.
