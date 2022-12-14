ROMNEY — Main Street was lined with spectators as Romney’s 11th annual Christmas parade marched through town Saturday.
Floats, marchers and horseback riders kept coming, one after the other, for over an hour, heading up High Street to Main and down Main to School Street.
Police Chief Tink Lambert led the procession in a police cruiser, followed by Grand Marshal Sam Pancake riding in a vintage jeep, the first of many vehicles from the Full Throttle Performance Car Club.
Classic cars included a blue Mustang convertible carrying Miss Hampshire County Fair Peyton Duncan, as well as pick-up trucks and even an old Army truck.
Other fair queens would come later – Miss Mountain Laurel Morgan Pyles, Miss Mountain Laurel’s Outstanding Teen Randi Jo Wolford and Miss Hampshire County Fair’s Outstanding Teen Allison Fries, joined by West Virginia Dairy Princess Helen McCarty.
HHS athletes in their game jerseys carried a miniature basketball and basket with them as they encouraged some of the younger spectators to try their luck – and urged everyone to come to watch Saturday’s game. They were followed by a trailer full of staff from the Hampshire Review, one of the parade’s sponsors. Fire engines from the Romney Volunteer Fire Company, the parade’s other sponsor, could be seen throughout the parade.
The Hampshire High School marching band played “Jingle Bell Rock” as they rounded the corner onto Main Street. They stopped briefly at the Romney Baptist Church to play “Happy Birthday” for Mary Alice Blizzard who turned 102 on Dec. 8. The musicians were wearing brightly colored holiday sweaters and were followed by the HHS flag core in reindeer costumes and a float bearing the cast of the HHS production of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Next came District 88 Delegate-elect Rick Hillenbrand in a one-horse open sleigh. His District 89 counterpart Darren Thorne would be found farther back in the parade in a more conventional vehicle.
There were Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and 4-H club members, including the Hampshire Hoofbeats 4-H Club on horseback. Other participants on horseback were scattered throughout the parade.
Many local churches participated, with floats bearing a variety of messages. The Zoar Baptist Church wished everyone a Merry Grinchmas, while Augusta’s Hope Church’s float urged everyone to “Come to Jesus,” with an appropriately dressed church member standing next to a facsimile of the rock rolled away from Jesus’ tomb.
Children ran into the street to collect candy thrown from floats, and some participants offered more substantial goodies. The Bakery Barn had supplied cookies and gift cards to be distributed from one of the Romney fire engines, and Little Debbie representative Karisa Saville was distributing Little Debbie Christmas tree cakes.
Memorable vehicles included one of the delivery trucks that the Committee on Aging uses to distribute meals to homebound seniors and a line of 4 antique red tractors.
The Ali Ghan Shrine Motor Corps was back again this year in their bright yellow cars, periodically pausing the parade to run in circles and weave back and forth, entertaining the crowd.
The parade’s official Santa Claus appeared toward the end of the parade, riding in the Romney Volunteer Fire Company’s oldest truck.
Horseback riders dressed in red, white and blue followed, along with a couple more pick-up trucks, as the parade drew to an end – all over until next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.