“Pickers,” in case you’re not familiar with it, showcases an Iowa antiques dealer named Mike Wolfe whose niche is getting down and dusty in old barns and junkyards and finding rusted gold – vintage cars, motorcycles and bicycles, old signs, tools and gadgets.
Not your grandmother’s antique curlicues by any means, but maybe your granddad’s pride and joy.
It’s the kind of stuff – mostly the motorcycles – that Steve Rinker loves.
The Purgitsville resident’s lifelong devotion to Indian cycles has given him more than one opportunity to cross paths with Wolfe, starting well before the cable TV hit began.
And Rinker has followed Wolfe and the show ever since.
“Mike in person is much the way you see him on television,” Rinker says.
Rinker has thoughts on Wolfe’s 2 sidekicks as well — Frank Fritz, who has been the feature co-star since the series’ beginning and Robbie Wolfe, Mike’s brother who has taken a larger role as the series has gone on.
“I know Robbie,” Steve says. “He’s just really good. He’s a … nice guy.”
And Fritz, who hasn’t been in the newest batch of episodes as he recovers from surgery?
“I don’t know Frank that well,” Rinker says, but acknowledges that he’s had dealings with Fitz in the past, before the show began.
Rinker just says, succinctly, “He’s not Mr. Popular.”
The real stars of the show aren’t necessarily the Wolfe brothers or Fritz. It’s the gems they unearth — signs or motorcycle parts or memorabilia that’s been stuck in storage for so long they’re almost unrecognizable.
“Stuff is kind of put on television for entertainment,” Rinker explains.
Wolfe finds “some interesting things” and then tries to give the history of each individual item.
There’s always some wheeling and dealing along the way to up the interest level, but over the course of the series the emphasis has shifted from the deals to the items, Rinker notes.
In early seasons, each episode would end with the price items were bought for, the value and Wolfe’s profit.
“They don’t do that any more,” Rinker noted. “Things were changed and things probably changed for the better.”
He pointed out that the popularity of the show made a lot of potential sellers realize that what they had might be worth a lot more than what they were getting paid for.
When the show 1st started, Mike told me he really put himself out of business,” Rinker says. “People now realized that the old whatever-that-was Grandma’s or Granddad’s was a lot of money. After all, ‘American Pickers’ bought one last night on television.”
And that’s the way the picking business goes — lots of searching, lots of haggling and in the end, maybe an overlooked treasure changes hands.
“They buy a lot of stuff,” Rinker says. “It’s just the little things they put on television that strikes the public interest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.