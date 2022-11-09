SPRINGFIELD — A hit-and-run involving a gate in Springfield has resulted in thousands of dollars in damage and a big question mark – as well as a little bit of déjà vu – for Lori Bower.

 Bower lives on Milleson Mill Road in Springfield, and the road has a pretty intense curve, she said. Her gate, which a driver hit while Bower was out of town last week, is no stranger to this sort of accident.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.