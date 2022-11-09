SPRINGFIELD — A hit-and-run involving a gate in Springfield has resulted in thousands of dollars in damage and a big question mark – as well as a little bit of déjà vu – for Lori Bower.
Bower lives on Milleson Mill Road in Springfield, and the road has a pretty intense curve, she said. Her gate, which a driver hit while Bower was out of town last week, is no stranger to this sort of accident.
“This is like the 5th time,” Bower said, “but this was the worst. The police even thought that somebody might have died.”
She added that she’s not even sure how the driver was even able to drive afterwards.
The incident occurred either late Thursday night (Oct. 27) or very early Friday morning, and the damage is severe, she said.
“A neighbor called me Friday and said, ‘Your gate’s down, and it’s really bad,’” she recalled. “It’s right after you turn, and if you’re unfamiliar or if you go way too fast, bam, you hit it.” She added that she and her family always have to be extremely careful when driving on the road.
“People miss that curve, and they just hit the gate,” she said, adding that since she just painted the gate, the involved vehicle would have blue paint on the front. The police found some pieces of the headlights, but weren’t able to discern the type of vehicle.
Anyone with any information about the incident can contact Bower at 301-524-7200 or contact the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office.
