The order of names on the primary ballot will be determined by a drawing next Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Analysis of voting data has shown that the 1st name listed in a race gets more votes from people undecided as they enter the voting booth and the last name gets the 2nd most.
Candidates had until this Tuesday (Feb. 15), to withdraw from a race, but none had done so as the Review went to press.
Write-in candidates for school board or conservation supervisor have until March 22 to file their intent. A write-in must register for votes cast for them to count.
The primary is May 10. Romney has a municipal election June 14.
* * *
The Mineral County Republican Party is holding a forum that includes the 88th Delegate District candidates at 6 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 17) at the Taste of the Town Restaurant in Fort Ashby. The forum was originally scheduled for last Wednesday, but postponed at the last minute.
Mineral County’s Keith Funkhouser and Hampshire County residents Rick Hillenbrand and Stephen Smoot are running in the newly drawn district that has no incumbent.
Candidates for school board have been invited to a forum hosted by We the People of Hampshire County at its bi-monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 (a Friday). The group meets at The Bank of Romney Community Building, 165 E. Main St.
The same group has the county commission candidates for its March 11 meeting and delegate candidates coming on March 25. o
