Hunting’s gift to us
After reading a recent letter titled “Needless glorification,” I felt it was my duty to set the recordstraight for folks who do not understand why we hunt.
Hunting provides food for hunters and their families and for others through donation programs such as Hunters Helping the Hungry (PADCNR & WVDNR). Hunting also helps manage the animal population reducing starvation & predation.
Most importantly, hunting is a vital part of American culture and heritage and a family tradition in which tens of millions of Americans participate in annually. Hunting is a basic human instinct that is deeply rooted in our nature.
For millennia human beings have been hunting as a means of providing sustenance for their families. Hunting strengthens character virtues such as self-reliance, responsibility, competence, discipline and resolve. It employs and awakens our senses and our physical condition.
Hunting teaches us the intelligence, beauty and power of nature. Essentially, hunting is a spiritual experience because it submerges us in nature, and that experience teaches us that we are participants in something far greater than ourselves.
Jeremey Mugnano, Capon Bridge
Honor your freedom
To the younger generation: respect this country and what it stands for and this goes for the older as well. Respect the flag and what it stands for because a lot of American citizens fought in every war this country ever had.
We need to put prayer back in school and also give pledge to the U.S. falg every morning before class started but we let one of Satan’s spawns stop that.
Remember where your rights come from. From the people who fought and gave their life so you can have your freedom, so when you protest about the flag, remember where you freedom comes from, and think about it when you no longer have your rights and your freedom is gone also. Then what are you going to do?
And stop hating people also because of their color because you can’t judge everybody because of one or two people because there are rotten apples in every barrel.
Hershel Medley, Purgitsville
Voting suggestions
I have written to the editor in Hampshire c/o the Review concerning the voter process.
Being made to vote 2 times on a computer in May and November. This is in regard to the letter to the editor written by Gene Wolford-Augusta and I agree to everything he has said: this is also a question for Eric Strite; to give an honest answer to me, Gene Wolfrod and others who feel the same.
This is his article, locall voting line, (for those who missed this) does it make sense to limit our Hampshire County voting sites to waiting in line to vote from 1 or 2 computers.
Voters last Tuesday were waiting needlessly in what have been an over-exposed COVID environment to use a voting machine while an alternative was readily available. Even during the vote in May we incurred long waiting periods. These always had a rather conveneinent traditional organization of voting. Free of long lines that ensue voter irritation.
So the alternative is to go back to not waiting at all. Getting our paper ballots, walking to a big table, taking a couple of minutes to vote and getting back out to enjoy the day. Right now this system is inadvertently guiding us to more of a voter suppression atmosphere than a goal of encouraging voting.
Veronica Winebrenner, Burlington
Patriot defined
Patriot.
A person who loves, supports, and defends his country.
George Fontaine, Delray
