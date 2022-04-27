Voters can begin making their choices today in a handful of contested elections that will shape the government landscape here for the next 2 years.
Early voting runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays this week and next at the Courthouse in Romney.
A 7-way race for 3 school board seats and Republican primaries for County Commission and 2 delegate districts are all on the local ballot.
• Commission: First-term incumbent Brian Eglinger faces Cameron Bailey of Slanesville.
• School board: Two members, Debbie Champ and Dee Dee Rinker, decided not to seek 2nd terms. That puts Board Vice President Ed Morgan on the ballot along with 1st-time candidates Corena Mongold, Kathy Jeffries, Jeff Stambler, Kim Poland, Johnny Duncan and Clarke Morgret.
• 88th Delegate District: 2 Hampshire residents, Rick Hillenbrand and Stephen Smoot, and 2 from Mineral, Keith Funkhouser and Austin Iman are vying for the open seat.
• 89th Delegate District: Eight-term incumbent Ruth Rowan faces Darren Thorne.
Primaries for Congress on both sides of the aisle are also contested. The big match-up, however is between incumbents David McKinley and Alex Mooney, both thrown into the same district when West Virginia lost a seat in Congress starting next year.
Incumbents have no opponents in the 15th State Senate District (Charles Trump), county clerk (Eric Strite), circuit clerk (Sonja Embrey) and conservation supervisor (J.W. See).
* * *
• Sample ballots were in last week’s Hampshire Review and they’ll run again next Wednesday.
• Voters have until May 4 to request an absentee ballot.
