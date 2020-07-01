Those lightning bugs flitting around your yard could help the Division of Natural Resources understand why their numbers appear to be declining.
The citizen science project that DNR just launched is asking for help from us all to track where lightning bugs live.
The 40 species of lightning bugs – or fireflies – in West Virginia have declined in number due to loss of habitat, pesticide use and changing environment like light pollution.
Technically, Natural Heritage/Wildlife Diversity Zoologist Mack Frantz said, DNR doesn’t have “quantifiable” data for the state; thus, the call for input. But, he said, several long-term studies verify general insect declines around the world.
With summer arriving and the bugs becoming more active, DNR is asking us to get outside and look for them.
“This is a chance for parents to take their family out to catch fireflies in a glass jar or watch these incredible insects light up the neighborhood at night,” Frantz said. “We want to make sure these insects thrive so future generations can enjoy this magical experience.”
The light that fireflies emit, called bioluminescence, is used to attract both mates and prey. Since it’s so critical to their lives, these soft-bodied beetles are extremely sensitive to artificial light and light pollution.
Each species has its own unique flashing patterns.
Data collected from the public will help DNR biologists better understand the scope of the decline in West Virginia. The biologists hope to identify hotspots of firefly diversity and areas where DNR may need targeted surveys. They also hope to gain insight into the number and color of flashes to help identify species.
A printable reporting form, guidelines and information about firefly events, workshops and volunteer opportunities are available at wvdnr.gov/fireflies. Sightings also can be reported through the Survey123 app, available to download on Apple and Google Play.
Share photos on social media with the hashtag #LightUpWV. For more information about the project or to be added to a survey mailing list, email Frantz at mack.w.frantz@wv.gov or call him at 304-637-0245.
To conserve firefly species, Frantz recommends reducing outdoor lighting, which can limit the disruption of firefly reproduction. Also reducing the frequency of mowing a lawn — every 2 weeks — or leaving 1 or 2 unmowed sections of grass, which will create a natural habitat.
