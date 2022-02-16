The combination of the Winter Olympics and, well, our own winter weather brought back memories from one of my 1st winters here, when I was a younger, generally fitter man, and the snow was massive.
It was 2010 and we had back-to-back major snowstorms that dumped somewhere around 3 feet of the white stuff on Hampshire County within 5 days of each other.
More than the 17-day sporting event that brought the world’s greatest athletes on snow and ice to Vancouver in 2010, the real winter games were here then.
Sports on snow? We had speed shoveling.
That’s what I was doing on a January weekend that year, when we had a “little” 6-inch snowfall ahead of the big storms, before the Weather Channel got around to naming big winter storms.
Unfortunately that day, I involuntarily and unexpectedly also became involved in sports on ice — the daunting pairs figure slipping.
You know the pair — my shovel and me. It was a duo just like those women and their Swiffers that were on the TV commercials back then, the ones with the rejected mop sulking in the background.
But I digress. Back to the action.
We had breezed through clearing one spot and were headed toward a fresh skiff when … well, let’s just say I was a lutz and landed on my double salchow, my shovel skidding away like the partner in a death spiral gone awry.
My ego was bruised, along with my left hip and knee. The audience (of one) was alternately amused and concerned. The judge, a.k.a. Tucker the world’s greatest dog, was unimpressed.
But speed shoveling is a sprint compared to the variation I became world-class at over the next weekend — team endurance shoveling.
If I remember sophomore geometry and figured the angles correctly, Russ and I cleared just shy of 1,400 cubic feet of snow off our front steps, sidewalk and driveway by hand, and by noon Sunday. That didn’t include the path up the side of the house and across the patio to the back door.
Since we were not the young athletes we used to be then (and certainly aren’t now), my team tried to play smarter, sort of like an aging Michael Jordan using his brains to compensate for slightly diminished physical abilities. We actually began the endurance shoveling event on Friday as the snow first fell.
Two days, one broken shovel and about 10 shifts later, we were done.
Two days after that I was still feeling the burn from the effort. But the event was rewarding. We could get our cars out of the driveway.
If only we could have gotten them any farther. About the only way off our hill over all that snow and ice would have been skidging.
Now you may never have heard of skidging before. I hadn’t either until I moved to the Chicago suburbs; it’s a local favorite there along with 16-inch softball.
Skidging is the sport of grabbing onto the bumper of a passing truck and riding along behind as long as you can stay standing.
It’s probably not an official winter Olympic sport like the shoveling events. It’s more an X-games version.
I’m fuzzy on how it’s scored. It might be by distance. It might be for endurance, like bull-riding. There could be style points too, but I’m not sure.
My old boss, Mike Chapin, professed to having been a skidger in his youth. It’s definitely a young man’s game. Survivors — err, contestants — eventually come to their senses and retire.
Interestingly, there is no history of female skidgers. Women give me some song and dance about them being too smart to do something like that. Lack of courage on their part or lack of brains on ours? You decide.
All I know, thinking back on it, is those skidgers in suburban Chicago weren’t as brave or challenged as they thought they were.
After all, they were flatlanders. Let them try it on Snob’s Knob or the Springfield Grade.
Then we’ll talk gold medals. o
