ROMNEY — The school board is going to reevaluate the AB schedule on Monday, they decided at Wednesday’s meeting.
With head school nurse Rhonda Dante giving her professional input and updates on vaccination distribution, there was a lot for the board to consider.
First, Hampshire County School staff are still getting their vaccinations.
After a handful of vaccination clinics, Dante explained, teachers and staff who initially wanted the vaccine will have at least their 1st dose within the week.
“It’s gone very well,” she said. “There haven’t been any side effects. Even with 50 percent covered (with 1st dose only), we’ve been seeing success with that.”
The distribution has gone as smooth as possible, but Dante said it’s difficult to have a seamless distribution when the county’s hands are tied by the amount of vaccines the state sends.
“When the state only send you 50, 75, 90 (vaccines), then it does stretch it out.”
The county is finishing up vaccination distribution to full-time teachers and staff and beginning with long-term subs. Dante added that the bus drivers were included in the 1st round of vaccinations.
As far as the AB schedule goes, Dante feels optimistic about the chances of a safe return to full-time brick and mortar learning in the near future.
After all, exposure to the virus has been negligible within the schools since they reopened for grades K-8.
“There have been none in school,” Dante pointed out, referring to Covid cases. “All exposures have occurred outside of school.”
As far as keeping the schools safe, she said staff have been following the health department recommendations.
“I think our students really need to get back,” Dante admitted. “It’s been tough for parents to plan.”
She said that school staff need to continue being vigilant, but the county is moving in the right direction.
The high school will remain remote while the county is in Red on the state Covid map, as per the directives from the state.
The board discussed the AB schedule currently in place for grades K-8 and debated their options for the students’ possible return to school.
They rolled around 3 options: keeping the AB schedule completely, the county staying AB with students who are at risk for retention going back with the 4-1 schedule (4 days in person with virtual Fridays) or pick a future date for everyone to go back to the 4-1 schedule.
“I’m still leaning toward AB until we get more staff vaccinated,” said board member Dee Dee Rinker.
Board member Bernie Hott made a motion for Hampshire County Schools to stick it out with the AB schedule until they could discuss it at the Feb. 15 meeting, when ideally most teachers and staff would have at least their 1st dose of the vaccine.
The motion included a caveat that students deemed “at risk” could return to school, in-person, with the 4-1 schedule.
“All these at-risk kids need an intervention,” explained board vice president Ed Morgan.
It won’t be until the end of March that everyone’s 2nd doses of the vaccine will be effective, Champ said.
The board’s unanimous decision to wait until Monday, with the motion seconded by Rinker, is the potential 1st step to getting kids back in the classroom. When Monday rolls around, the board will have a decision ahead of them: full-time return to in-person school or staying the course as is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.