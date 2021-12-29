'No, no, no, no, no'
Magistrate John Rohrbaugh ruled last Wednesday afternoon that probable cause existed to charge Staci A. Matheny, 45, with 1st-degree murder.
Authorities have more than an hour of video and audio from the early morning of Sept. 12 that concluded with Matheny driving a silver Infiniti across the ditch that her boyfriend Rodney A. Stewart was lying in, causing the injuries that he succumbed to about 5 hours later.
Just before the contact, Sgt. Norm Launi testified, a female voice can be heard calling, “No, no, no, no” about a dozen times.
A grand jury will decide whether Matheny will be indicted. The next term of the grand jury meets next Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The probable cause hearing added a few details to what was already known about the case, coming mostly through the testimony of Launi, who is investigating the case for the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office.
In addition to Launi’s investigation and interview with 3 women in the car that night, the bulk of the evidence comes from the extensive external surveillance at Northern Eagle Distributors on Jersey Mountain Road, where Stewart brought his Infiniti on the morning of his death.
Northern Eagle had several cameras that recorded audio along with the video. Matheny’s new attorney, Larry Sherman, was told he’ll need a 2-terabyte hard drive to house the data.
Stewart drove the car into the parking lot shortly after 1 a.m. with Matheny in the front seat and 2 other women in the back seat.
Over the course of an hour, Launi said, the surveillance picked up arguing among the foursome, Stewart’s departure from the vehicle to make his way to a ditch along Jersey Mountain Road, where he lay down, and Matheny getting out of the car and then behind the wheel, where she drove around the parking lot.
Then, shortly after 2 a.m., she is seen getting out of the vehicle, pounding on the front door of Northern Eagle, getting back in the car and driving onto Jersey Mountain Road, with her left front tire apparently rolling over Stewart, and heading north.
Stewart can be heard moaning in pain afterward. A passerby stops and made a call that resulted in emergency response.
Launi said the tape has been sent to the FBI for enhancement.
Stewart was only identified by a fingerprint match after he was taken to Hampshire Memorial Hospital, where the extent of his injuries were determined. He was pronounced dead shortly before 7 a.m.
Launi said that when he tracked the women down around 1 p.m., they didn’t remember what happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.