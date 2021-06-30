Families who receive nutrition benefits for their school-age children will get $375 for each child from the state this summer.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved plans by the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources and Department of Education to issue the P-EBT benefits this summer.
School-age children are eligible if they were enrolled in a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program during 2020-21 year and qualified for free or reduced-price school meals.
Children under the age of 6 are eligible if they are in a household that receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
Benefits will be loaded onto existing P-EBT cards that were issued during the 2020-21 year. The state will not utilize the Mountain State card for summer P-EBT.
The $375 per child is scheduled to be released mid-July.
West Virginia estimates that it will issue $83.4 million to approximately 222,395 school children and $13.3 million to approximately 35,463 SNAP-enrolled children during the 2021 summer period.
New students enrolling in schools this fall that were not students in school year 2020-21 are not eligible for this year’s summer P-EBT.
For more information or support, visit www.wvpebt.org, call the P-EBT hotline at 304-756- 5431 or email wvpebt@k12.wv.us. o
