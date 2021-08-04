When we were much younger, we decided to clear 4 to 5 acres of our land, making islands of sunlight amid a forest of 40- to 70-year-old trees.
But miscommunication and a forester’s greed led to a 25-acre clear cut. In the aftermath, branches and small trunks lay scattered in a spectacle of indifference and carelessness. Stumps stuck up like unsightly warts on the land’s vulnerable skin, signals of a vanished forest.
The mess got more complicated as time passed. Thickets of multiflora become havens for deer, but impenetrable for humans. Jack pines sprouted in abundance, crowding out other trees.
Skinny, undernourished specimens of oaks and hardwoods grew from decaying stumps. Secondary succession may be a natural process, but it doesn’t necessarily make for a healthy hillside.
Rather than remaining passive observers, we figured we’d become active stewards of the land. At least of some of it. And so it came to pass that we gave birth to you, an acre’s worth of new meadow.
Bringing you along involved a lot of work. In the first year, we gathered and burned the scattered limbs and branches. Because we couldn’t find the time amid other demands, it was 2 years later before we brush-hogged dense thickets of multiflora.
We scraped the residual debris into many puffy pyramids of leaves, roots and thorny stalks. More burning. Much raking. Pulling roots, cutting roots. More raking. A final burn.
During the next few years, we’ll handle your remaining stumps with charcoal, saw and grinder.
Last April, we spread several tons of lyme on your mattress, both to stymie the multiflora and enrich your soil. Through that summer, we mowed again and again and again, battling the unremitting onslaught of unwanted shoots and stalks.
In the fall, we seeded for diversity and color: Virginia wildrye, Canada wildrye, switchgrass, little bluestem, Indian grass, scarlet bee balm, blue-eyed Mary, and various orchids. A distinctive and colorful pedigree.
We wouldn’t have it any other way. To us, now, you’re a canvass prepared for a magnificent painting, a lyrical language waiting for a speaker.
Well, OK, that rhapsody is a bit much.
You’re actually similar to all newborns: a singular synthesis of many genes, a particular fusion of assorted traits, a hodgepodge of the unique, the familiar, and the unpredictable.
And like all youth, you’ll need caretaking as you grow. Fertilizer. More doses of lyme. Periodic haircuts. In light of all our efforts, please remember the familiar maxim: “Of those to whom much is given, much is required.”
Of course, long after we’re dead, you may read this letter and decide that its primary purpose is to make you feel guilty for all the suffering and pain we endured for your benefit: All the raking, all the mowing, all the tending, all the worrying.
After all, some parents relish making their children feel as guilty as possible about all they’ve suffered while being a parent. But that’s not our intention. Of course not.
No, to be honest, birthing you was part redemption — an atonement for our role in scarring this land — and part hope. And, like all parents, we hope good things for you.
We hope you will be beautiful forever. Yes, that’s a long time. And yes, we’re being naïve in our failure to recognize that nothing lasts forever. But beauty is important because it invites a conversation between the perceiver and the perceived. And that’s what we’ll enjoy: a long conversation with you.
When we stand on you — surrounded by color or stroked by a sweet-smelling zephyr or nearly blinded by sunlit snow — we will talk to you, even as we talk to each other and our friends. You’re as much a companion to us as we are to ourselves.
And perhaps you’ll find us somewhat attractive, too. We may be ephemeral, but at least we’re earnest. We listen for what you want to tell us, for whispers about your world.
We hope you will endure as a place where humans come to absorb your beauty or to ponder important mysteries or, when needed, to pray.
Many artists, poets, wanderers, woodsmen, and work-place refugees know the power of the natural world to calm restless souls or fire up the imagination. We hope these humans will come to you by choice or chance, and find their muse. Maybe redemption. Or at least a way forward.
But the implacable forces of change hobble our hopes. As the world’s climate evolves quickly, how will you fare, a single acre in Appalachia? Will you become so dry that your grasses wither? Will fierce winds topple the tall pines around you?
We’ll not be your guardians for long. We promise to care for you during our lifetime but that’s a fleeting moment by your standards.
Will our successors sow new wildflowers? Will they ignore you? Will they build a cabin? Bring in a doublewide? Erect a yurt? Set up a fracking station?
Luck plays a bigger role in all of our lives than we humans care to admit. So, we hope that you’ll be lucky, that the human tendency to mess up the natural world will somehow pass you by.
“Now just wait a moment,” we can hear you saying. “What is required of me? I don’t want to just sit here and wait for good luck. Who am I if I cannot act?”
Well … we don’t know the answer to your questions. We don’t suppose you can do anything but be yourself — something that’s easier for you than for many humans. And that’s a lot, just being yourself. It’s a contribution that will endure for a long time.
The good news is that you’ll never be alone. Your woodland neighbors of the nonhuman variety will come to rely on you as a welcoming restaurant with an ever-changing menu of locally grown salads.
They’ll gather in quiet communion under a summer’s full moon or in the mists of an early autumn morning. Your beauty will endure even if human eyes never witness it.
With much love and affection,
Your pondering parents
