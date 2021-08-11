The lights are dimmed, the trash hauled off, the barn cleaned out, the rides and games gone on to their next stop.
Yes, the 64th annual Hampshire County Fair is over.
But there are some final bows to be taken.
Some of them are in Section E of this week’s Review — the nearly 100 young livestock exhibitors thanking those who bought their cattle, hogs, sheep, goats and rabbits.
One big final bow is for Punkin Oates, the fair board’s chairman, and all the Ruritan members from around the county who each did their part in pulling off the event.
Their efforts drew in more people than usual, although maybe the interest was helped along because last year’s fair was canceled by the Covid-19 pandemic.
But consider this.
The fair had fewer kids exhibiting livestock than normal — about a third less. And the crops barn, CEOS hall and 4-H building all had fewer exhibitors as well.
Most of that decline can be attributed to uncertainty about the fair back in the spring when all those crops and critters and exhibits and pickles and other entries would have been started.
But even with all that, attendance was up.
Way to go, Big Kitchen and Little, pageant sponsors, mud boggers and tractor pullers. Way to go to Punkin and crew for putting together a solid entertainment lineup.
And way to go, Mother Nature, for giving the fairgrounds enough rain Thursday afternoon to tamp down the dust, but clearing out before the big parade marched down U.S. 50 Thursday evening.
Hats off, as well, to the sponsors who defrayed costs of the tractor pull and pageants and performers so ticket prices could stay low.
Don’t forget the FFA advisers and Extension agents who shepherded their charges through exhibiting, showing and selling their livestock.
The Boy Scouts (taking tickets) and Cub Scouts (nightly trash patrol) stepped up too, Punkin notes.
And then, he points out, there are the unsung helpers.
We’re going to walk a delicate line here. On one hand, Punkin wants to acknowledge their help in making sure the fairgrounds and events had the best care they could get.
But on the other hand, he says, naming names — and maybe even simply telling specifics of what these friends did — can put a target on their backs for every other nonprofit or community event to turn to these same folks to do for free for their cause as well.
If you do that, then they’re less likely to step up the next time.
So, the unsung heroes know who they are and what they did. And now you and the rest of Hampshire County can know that there are some good guys and gals out there that will fill a need for a good cause.
“There’s just not enough of that to go around,” Punkin says.
Probably not.
Out of all that effort, there are a couple of big takeaways.
The big tangible benefit is the bucks that the county’s 9 Ruritan Clubs made that will get plowed right back into the county — in scholarships and donations to other good causes.
And the intangible?
“It’s your memories,” Punkin says.
Of course he’s right. You can’t put a price tag on the smiles, the friends met, the excitement on a teen’s face from a big sale, the ice cream or kettle corn that just tastes better on a hot July night under a setting sun.
It’s your memories indeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.