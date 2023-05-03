Move it, move it

Green bridge rolled to its temporary resting place
CAPON BRIDGE — The iconic green bridge on the eastern side of the county got to rolling last Wednesday in an all-day affair that relocated the metal superstructure to its temporary resting place as a new bridge deck is constructed.
The green structure will now sit directly in front of The River House while the roadway is redone and will be moved back into its place when the new bridge deck is completed.
The bridge trusses were moved a little at a time on rollers that were seriously strained during the relocation process.
Right now, traffic is being diverted around the construction area, the speed limit through town has dropped to 20 miles per hour, and the superstructure sits right behind a block wall on the stretch of road just in front of The River House.
The green superstructure is projected to be moved back into place by the end of 2023, according to a report in November. ❏
