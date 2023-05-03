CB Bridge

The green bridge moves to its resting place

Green bridge rolled to its temporary resting place

CAPON BRIDGE — The iconic green bridge on the eastern side of the county got to rolling last Wednesday in an all-day affair that relocated the metal superstructure to its temporary resting place as a new bridge deck is constructed.

Move it, move it

Augusta photographer/videographer Ed Maurer staked out at the Capon Bridge site on April 26, 2023, snapping photos and recording video of the iconic green bridge being relocated to its temporary home in front of The River House.

