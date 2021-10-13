ROMNEY — Redistricting and county elections — including what Hampshire County can do to ensure the integrity of election results — were discussed at Friday’s meeting of We the People at The Bank of Romney Community Center, with Hampshire County Clerk Eric Strite as guest speaker.
Everyone is anxious to see redistricting results, Strite said. Boundaries of everything from Congressional districts to local precincts are being redrawn this fall, based on population figures reported in the 2020 Census.
He suggested looking at maps proposed so far for new Congressional, State Senate and Delegate districts, to be found on the web at www.wvlegislature.gov/redistricting.cfm, adding “that’s all I know about redistricting — not very much.”
Strite recommended that voters consult the Hampshire Review, the county’s “newspaper of record,” for updated election information, including sample ballots published prior to an election.
The county commissioners will set new precinct boundaries this week, though Strite said he had not seen the population figures on which this will be based. Based on voter registration records, he thinks the area around Capon Bridge is growing, and Romney may be “a little bit off.”
Strite had a great deal more to say about election security, since county clerks administer elections in West Virginia.
He described his responsibilities as a matter of balancing voter access against security, asking his audience to visualize a football field with access at one goal line and security at the other. He tries to keep Hampshire County’s elections “close to the 50-yard line.”
“Covid shifted everything,” Strite said, with absentee voting offered to everyone in the last election. He does not favor widespread voting by mail, favors requiring voter ID, and hopes to return to “stringent” rules for absentee ballots in future elections.
The county takes signature verification seriously — including verification of signatures on absentee ballots in the last election, he said. He described the person in his office who checks signatures as “very picky — she drives people up the wall.”
Where there is any question, they contact the registered voter.
Strite prefers early voting as a way to improve voter access. State law requires early voting Monday through Saturday from 13 to 3 days before an election — a period including 2 Saturdays.
Hampshire County has offered early voting only at the courthouse in Romney, but Strite noted that they get few voters from the east side of the county. The distance from Capon Bridge (about 45 miles round trip) could be responsible — and members of the audience pointed out the drive is even longer for voters living far from U.S. 50.
Next year he hopes to set up a 2nd early voting site in Capon Bridge.
Several members of the audience asked for a return to paper ballots for future elections, believing them to be easier for elderly voters and more secure than the voting machines currently in use.
Strite pointed out the paper ballots used previously created difficulties for voters, and encouraged them to view the electronic system currently in use as a paper ballot system, with computer terminals used as printers.
Voters receive a paper printout of the votes they entered, are asked to check it for accuracy, and then hand it back for use in canvassing — checking totals from printed paper ballots against machine totals.
Canvassing is done a week after the election. The county commissioners take all the paper printouts collected in a randomly selected precinct, total the votes by hand, and compare the results to voting system totals.
If there is a discrepancy of more than 1 percent, the commissioners do a paper ballot recount for every precinct — though so far Strite reported the results have matched perfectly. Election results are not official until canvassing has successfully concluded.
When an audience member reported that My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell claims Hampshire County’s election files were accessed by Japan during the last election, Strite responded that this was impossible.
Hampshire County’s voting machines are never connected to the Internet in any way. Without an Internet connection, there is no way the system can be accessed from outside.
Strite added that West Virginia uses USA-made voting machines from Election Systems and Software in Omaha, not the Dominion machines that have been subject to so much conjecture and criticism.
Strite had begun by telling the audience that one of the other things his office does is probate, and reminding them how important it is to have a will — “to make sure your wishes are done the way you want.
He added the attorneys in town charge $150 to draw one up, including the living will and power of attorney people should also have.
As the meeting concluded, We the People President Terry Craver cautioned everyone not to keep their wills at home in a fireproof box, warning them that fireproof boxes do not always work. His mother’s will had been stored in one and was lost. o
