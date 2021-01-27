During the week Jan. 13, 1996, the river rose to the 4th-highest level ever recorded in Springfield, as a blizzard’s worth of snow followed by a warm rain sent the South Branch over its banks.
“It actually was our last significant snowmelt flood,” said The National Weather Service’s Jason Elliot. “We haven't had a major flood caused by snowmelt in this region since, despite having some very snowy winters.”
The flood of 1996, though major, paled in comparison to the great flood of 1985, the bar to which all floods are measured against.
“It wasn't even close to the same severity,” Elliot said. “It was nearly 16 feet lower than 1985 in Springfield. This event was much more focused on the Potomac River, and was mostly caused by snowmelt.”
The event began when a massive snowfall — now known as the Blizzard of ’96 — dumped down on the Mid-Atlantic States. By the time the snow stopped falling, anywhere from 2 to 3 feet had fallen across the tri-state area.
Soon after, temperatures rose quickly and rain started falling.
“Combined with the warm temperatures, the warm rain melted much – and in some cases, all – of the remaining snowpack, releasing it into area waterways,” according to the National Weather Service’s web project on the Flood of 1996.
“The combination was the equivalent of getting 3 to 5 inches of rain in 2 hours. Some automated rain gauges, which at the time were not heated and thus are a good indication of both rain and snowmelt combined, reported over 5 inches total in this event.”
That led to severe flooding around Hampshire County, especially in the Springfield and Green Spring areas.
“I have some old video on VHS somewhere,” Terry Gruber noted on Facebook in 2016. “The force of water was so strong in one place that it forced a stick through the pavement. Another place on the video is testament to why you should not drive your vehicle through floodwaters. The North River had come out into the road and apparently ate half of the roadway out. The video is of a truck, lying on its side because the 1/2 of the road had been gouged by about 18 inches.”
Cheri Beverage remembered especially the massive amount of snowfall that preceded the flooding earlier in the week.
“I was teaching at The School for the Blind,” she said. “I knew school was closed but since I lived across the street I walked over to check out things. We couldn't get the outside doors open because the snow was so deep and drifted against the doors.
“We were concerned about the amount of snow on the flat roof. It was heavy wet snow and about 36 to 38 inches deep. It was beautiful but dangerous. Lots of barns and outbuildings collapsed.”
Now 33 years old, Floyd Webb was just a boy but shared his memories of the flood. “We lived in Fort Ashby at the time. I remember a big snowstorm, which closed school for about a week and then very warm temperatures that melted everything. There is a small ditch by my grandparent’s house and I can remember the river all the way up to the yard. It was the worse I've seen.”
The National Weather Service said 2 fatalities occurred in Eastern West Virginia — though not in Hampshire County — as a result of the flood.
“The 1st was a motorist in Morgan County who passed high water signs, then had her vehicle stall in the high water. She left her vehicle and tried to walk to safety but was swept away in the current.
“The second was a driver in Berkeley County who also drove into floodwaters and could not be rescued in time. Berkeley Springs was inundated by floodwaters, and homes were swept off their foundations in Mathias in Hardy County. Residents in Circleville, Franklin and Petersburg were evacuated. Tens of millions of dollars in damage was estimated to have occurred.”
Cleanup from the flood would last months and was still taking place when another major flood struck in September of 1996 due to Hurricane Fran.
Though the Flood of 1996 did not cause near the damage that the Great Flood of 1985 did, it was still a major event in the lives of people across the county, and this time not just those who lived near the river.
Schools closed for 3 additional days after already being off a week because of the blizzard. No injuries were reported, though 25 to 30 homes were damaged or destroyed.
The hardest-hit areas of the county appeared to be Green Spring, Springfield and North River, and nearly every road in the county faced some sort of damage because of the flooding.
