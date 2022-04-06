Decades of documents, photos survive in rubble of WVSDB fire
A 6-day-long investigation immediately following the Feb. 26 blaze yielded an “undetermined” fire cause, but also something a little more tangible: the school’s safe, which held decades of school documents and photos, some even dating back to the 1870s.
The safe itself is “humongous,” said Romney historian Dan Oates, and incredibly heavy. As the hours-long fired raged that Saturday, the floor gave way, and down went the safe through the burning building.
“The floor burnt, and then it just collapsed straight down into the basement,” Oates said.
During the investigation, the State Fire Marshal’s office even had to recruit a special crane to pull the massive safe out of the basement.
The safe was kept in the back hallway of the Administration Building, Oates explained, and “it was amazing what survived.”
Hundreds of photos, some faded, and most with singed edges, were recovered from the safe, along with some documents Oates said he’d never seen before.
Oates’ goal in recording and scanning these saved items is to “preserve and return,” he said, and the history that was preserved in the safe during the fire may have a future at a possible WVSDB and Romney museum down the line.
Since September, plans were in motion to use the Administration Building as a welcome center along Route 50, where there’d also be a museum honoring the school and the state’s deaf and blind community.
Since the fire rendered the structure a total loss, that plan sits on the backburner for the time being, but Oates said that he hopes the photos and documents that have been saved and scanned from the school’s safe can be included in a local museum in the future.
Oates is also working with historian Charles Hall of North River Mills to have some of the photos saved in high-resolution on Hall’s HistoricHampshire.org website.
As of yet, there is no word from the state about the future of the Administration Building site, but Oates said that the community needs to be patient on this particular subject.
“Understand this is a state agency, and a process needs to be followed to contract companies for the demolition of the current site,” Oates wrote in a Facebook post last week, an update after speaking with one of the state Department of Education’s lawyers. “This is not a quick process; meetings have to be held, bids need to be accepted, etc.”
And as far as the possibility for community members to have access to the landmark’s bricks?
“Once demolition begins, every effort will be made to preserve the bricks and other artifacts,” he continued. “Those articles…need to be cleaned due to the hazardous materials created during the fire.”
The plans for the reuse or the restoration of the bricks have to be determined by the state, Oates added, and said that he feels certain that “every precaution will be taken to preserve that and any other artifacts found during the demolition and removal of the building.”
