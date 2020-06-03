Hampshire County Schools’ program to feed students shifted gears this week.
Starting Tuesday, families with children began picking up a 5-day supply of breakfasts and lunches at nearby schools.
The program will continue weekly through Aug. 4.
Until this week the schools had been using bus drivers to deliver the packaged meals across the county since shortly after Gov. Jim Justice ordered students to stay home on March 13.
Meals can be picked up for anyone age 18 or younger between 10 a.m. and noon on Tuesdays at the elementary schools in Romney, Capon Bridge, Augusta and Slanesville.
The summer food service program is being funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
