AUGUSTA — A 2nd company has applied for a license to grow, process and dispense medical marijuana in Hampshire County.
Bryan Steward, a Springfield native who started the medical marijuana company Curative Growth, secured backing in February from the county’s health board to operate his company in Hampshire County (pending a state license), and at Thursday night’s health board meeting, Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker revealed that a 2nd company has applied for a license to operate in Hampshire as well: GreenSmith LLC.
Shoemaker said GreenSmith’s application to grow, process and dispense of medical marijuana would allow it to set up shop in Augusta if the state awarded it a license, while Curative Growth’s application was to grown and process in Capon Bridge and set up a dispensary in Springfield.
The Office of Medical Cannabis received license applications for 199 dispensaries, 44 growers, 41 processors and 1 laboratory in the Mountain State. The cost for these applications was $50,000 for growers and processors and $10,000 for dispensaries.
The West Virginia Bureau for Public Health is issuing permits for 10 growers, 10 processors and 100 dispensaries in the state, making a total of 120 permits available for these 285 applicants.
At their meeting back in February, the health board approved Curative Growth to move forward with their application to operate their business in the county, and GreenSmith LLC was a recent discovery by the board.
“We just found out about (GreenSmith LLC) through this application process,” explained Shoemaker. “In February, we decided as a board that we were going to allow the applications of companies for medical cannabis in Hampshire County.”
Dr. Thomas Daugherty, health officer on the board, added that Thursday night’s board decision was not on the principle of the production of marijuana, but the green light for a business to operate.
“They’re not asking us, ‘is this a good idea or not,’ they’re asking if it’s permissible to operate in these locations,” clarified Daugherty. “We can’t say we don’t think medical cannabis is good for us. That’s not our choice.”
Shoemaker also explained that even though Curative Growth and GreenSmith have both applied for growing, processing and dispensing licenses in the county, it isn’t a certainty that either one of the businesses will be awarded those permits.
“We’re the 1st step. We say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to medical cannabis operations in Hampshire County, and then from there they put these companies through a scoring process to determine who’s actually going to receive the permits,” Shoemaker said. “There’s no guarantee that either of these companies would be able to grow, process or dispense in Hampshire County. It’s just what they’ve applied for.”
