The failing of the many we elect never seemed so obvious to me this spring than with the West Virginia Legislature’s moves to limit the terms of (a) those serving in Congress and (b) our statewide officers like attorney general and treasurer.
Of course, limiting Congressional terms takes more than a resolution by the West Virginia Legislature. It needs a Constitutional amendment that 38 states would have to ratify — after Congress itself passed the limits.
In other words, it was a meaningless gesture — something that sounds good to followers, but has no consequence.
As for limiting statewide offices, the governor is already limited to 2 terms. The new proposal (which died an unlamented death Friday) would have limited the other statewide offices to 3 terms — beginning in 2025 and grandfathering in anyone already in one of those offices. Ultimately we wouldn’t have started feeling the effects of this for another 20 years.
The interesting twist in the statewide office story is that most of those officers came out in favor of it. Even Patrick Morrisey, the 3rd-term attorney general sort of said it would be a good idea.
(This is the same Patrick Morrisey who said he would only serve 2 terms when he was running for the office in 2012. You see the power such pledges hold — they’re as strong as the personal integrity of the candidate making the promise.)
Now, term limits are a popular notion to those of us who aren’t politicians. Many of us think some people stay in an office way longer than is good for them or for the public.
We can all hear in the back of our mind the saying “Power corrupts” and believe it applies to some (if not all) current politicians.
I think that in principle I like the idea of term limits; I’m not sure where I come down on the logistics of them. How many 6-year terms become too many for a senator? How long should a secretary of state stay in office?
There’s something to be said for institutional continuity. If you turn over all the offices too often, term limits become disruptive. Not often enough and you end up with Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell.
Maybe the notion of term limits is more appealing than the actuality. Maybe they’re just an easy talking point for officeholders and candidates to claim they’re in favor of turnover when they don’t want to be the subject of it themselves.
And that’s the true upshot about the issue in this legislative session.
These “courageous” state senators and delegates were willing to say all those other offices ought to have term limits, but they said not one word about limiting their own terms.
That’s where it should start. That’s where political courage comes in. That’s the kind of “do as I do” statement that would lend credibility to the notion.
Otherwise, the talk is all sound and fury, signifying nothing.
If West Virginia legislators want to make term limits a priority, then they should start with themselves. First, ask the voters to limit legislative terms — say, 4 or 5 for delegates and 2 for state senators.
And forget this business of grandfathering in delegates who already have that many terms under their belts. (Sorry, Ruth Rowan; that includes you too as much as I like you.)
When you have put your own house in order — are you listening, Craig Blair? — then you can start talking about other offices. Then you can say, “Hey, we do it. Now we think you should too.”
Show some political courage on the issue — or shut up about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.