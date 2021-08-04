ROMNEY — The planning committee for the West Virginia Peach Festival will see the fruits of their labor this weekend as the event kicks off Friday with music, games and fun.
Last year’s canceled festival was the pits, but plans for this year’s event ripened quickly, said event organizer Eva Ansel, who said that planning for the Peach Festival usually begins after the 1st of the year.
This year, however, saw a tinge of uncertainty due to the pandemic, so event planning wasn’t underway until months later than normal.
“It’s been trying some days,” Ansel admitted. “We got a late start and have pulled a lot together in a short time.”
Shrinking what would normally be an 8-month planning period into a month and a half is a daunting task, but festival organizers are making sure this weekend’s festival turns out, well, peachy.
The festival will boast vendors with all kinds of peach fare, Ansel said, thanks to all of the peaches provided by Shanholtz’s Orchards.
“There will be a lot of good food and 3 days of entertainment free to the public,” she promised. “That always makes a big difference.”
The weekend-long festival will see an open mic, pageant and a Romney Rotary grill lunch on Friday to kick off, and a day chock-full of peach fun on Saturday: a magician’s performance, music by area bands, peach beer and wine tasting and a 5K race.
Sunday will see even more music, as well as a church service to round out the weekend.
On top of the music and peach fare, there will also be a parade down Birch Lane, organized by the Romney Fire Company. Ansel also expressed gratitude for their supporters in the community: Bank of Romney, FNB Bank, Summit Bank, Hardy Communications, S&S Electric, Lambert’s Drug Store, Keaton, Frazer and Milleson PLLC and, the Hampshire County Commission.
“We’ve gotten a tremendous amount of feedback,” Ansel said. “I think it’ll grow, and I believe it brings a lot of people into the county. It’s going to be a massive undertaking.” o
