ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Public Library was founded as both a library and an arts center, and the staff is working to bring the arts back.
The library is in the middle of planning ArtWorks virtual art classes, taught by local artists, offered for free to members of the Hampshire County community.
“We obviously had to cancel a lot of our programs,” explained Megan Shanholtz with the HCPL. “Something that could be interesting and useful could be virtual art classes. There was a pretty large gap that I thought we could fill.”
The Hampshire County Arts Council and the HCPL have had a hand-in-hand relationship; the library collaborates with the council for annual art shows, and art classes used to be held at the Romney library until the council shifted to the Hampshire County Co-op, which had a little bit more room for lessons and crafts.
Shanholtz’s vision is a simple one: free art classes offered for all ages through Zoom. While she hasn’t yet determined exactly which classes will be offered, she said she’s open to options depending on who might be interested in teaching the classes.
“My vision would be some classes for kids, some for adults, all starting at a beginner level to gauge interest,” she said, continuing to mention that while she hasn’t heard back from too many artists about instructing, she is open to options. If someone has a skill and is willing to teach it, she said, then she’d be interested in hearing from them.
Shanholtz’s project outline details that these ArtWorks classes will be held either weekly or bi-weekly depending on demand, and the classes will be 45-50 minutes long.
While the vision is there, several details do still need to be nailed down. The funds are iffy as to whether or not art instructors can be paid, and Shanholtz said she wants to offer the classes free of charge.
“I am aware that these are artists and this is their living,” she added. “I would like to not charge for (classes), but I understand they’re professionals.”
The instructor positions might be a perfect fit for high school or college students looking for ways to volunteer in their community, as well as practice their craft and hone their speaking and teaching skills.
The bottom line? Just because a global pandemic has limited the ways folks can connect with each other in person, it doesn’t mean that there aren’t opportunities to expand that connection, and Shanholtz said that art is a good way to do that.
“I think art is always important, and we are all at a really weird point right now. Lots of people have spare time, lots of people are stressed,” she commented. “It’s a good time to sit down and do something relaxing, maybe learn something and take time to do something creative.”
When the details are hashed out about the ArtWorks classes officially, she said that the entire community is invited to take the Zoom classes.
“Anybody can participate in this,” she said. “Any Hampshire County citizen is welcome. We’re the Hampshire County Public Library; we’re here for everyone in the county, so everyone is welcome.”
