far and wee
One of the challenges of aging is remembering — if not hanging onto — how carefree childhood is.
I mention this after this Medicare-generation guy spent the bulk of this spring weekend indoors because the temperatures were just a little too chilly and the breeze a little too stiff.
Just down the hill, in the heart of Romney, 9- and 10-year-olds were marching in the Little League parade, playing on bouncy balls and sliding in the mud — after the hailstorm — and loving life.
Their world was mudluscious.
Mine was dust-free.
Mind you, Spring feels close, yet still just out of grasp. Winter simply seems unwilling to let loose its bone-chilling grip for another year.
For a guy my age.
For a kid, spring is spring, whatever weight jacket your mom says to put on before you go outside, which you’re going to ignore anyway.
Spring is hunting Easter eggs in the park.
Spring is running the bases or taking a shot on goal.
Spring is exploring with your best friend through the brambles and weeds and finding the right place to let your imagination run amok.
For me?
Spring is popping a generic version (cheaper) of Allegra to keep the pollen from making my nose run again.
Spring is dressing in layers to be peeled as the day warms up.
Spring is walking this direction, not because that direction has mud tracks on the pavement to step around.
Spring was only 2 months of school left.
Spring is a prelude to chigger season.
Spring was chasing a baby lizard.
Spring is sweeping leaves off the patio again.
Spring was puddle-wonderful.
Spring is shoeprints on the mudroom tiles.
e.e. cummings, I need you.o
