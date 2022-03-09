1
CHARLESTON — A West Virginia Ethics Commission committee determined that local governments have the discretion to decide if information discussed during executive sessions is publicly disclosed.
The committee adopted an advisory last week saying the state Open Governmental Meetings Act doesn’t address whether executive sessions are confidential or if there are legal consequences for public officials discussing the information shared during them outside the closed meetings, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.
The 3-member committee that focuses on open governmental meetings issued the opinion in response to a question from the Harrison County Commission. County Commissioner David Hinkle said in January that what the commissioners discussed during an executive session wasn’t the item listed on the agenda, according to news sources..
State law allows governing bodies to meet privately during publicly announced meetings to talk about certain employment and personnel matters or legal topics. They can also discuss leasing, building, selling or buying property.
The ethics committee determined the executive sessions can be held in private, but local governments can decide whether officials are allowed to record the meetings or share the information that’s discussed. It also says governing bodies can adopt rules clearly determining the information is confidential or otherwise disclosed.
“It doesn’t mean that we’re necessarily saying that information in an executive session has to be disclosed or should be disclosed,’’ committee chair Lynn Davis told the Gazette-Mail. “We’re not making any kind of judgment on that. It’s just that the Open Meetings Act does not prohibit it.’’
House passes
term limit plan
for constitutional
officers
2
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a resolution Wednesday that would let voters decide whether to limit most of the state’s constitutional officers to three consecutive terms in office starting in 2025.
The resolution passed on a 93-0 vote with 7delegates not voting. It now goes to the state Senate.
The resolution concerns the offices of agriculture commissioner, attorney general, auditor, secretary of state and treasurer. Currently there are no limits to their terms in office. The governor already is limited to two consecutive terms in office.
A similar resolution failed to pass the Legislature last year. Amendments that would have changed the resolution to two terms in office and would have been effective as soon as voters adopted it were defeated Tuesday.
March 2 was the final day that bills could be passed from their originating chamber.
Justice appoints
McMillion as natural resources director
3
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice appointed Brett W. McMillion as director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources on Friday.
He follows Steve McDaniel, who announced earlier this year he was retiring and switching to a senior adviser role.
McMillion is a native of Nettie and graduate of West Virginia University with a degree in parks and recreation. He has worked in administrative roles with Panther State Forest, Bluestone State Park and Pipestem Resort State Park before becoming deputy chief of West Virginia State Parks.
“Brett has done an incredible job as the Deputy Chief of our State Parks system,” Justice said in a statement. “I know he’ll do a wonderful job as our DNR Director.’’
McMillion said the agency will continue its work promoting the state’s outdoor recreation spots.
“I’ve been privileged to spend my entire career — over a quarter of a century— working outdoors in West Virginia, so I understand just how important our natural resources are to our state’s economy and our efforts to market ourselves to the world,`` he said.
More than $151 million has been invested in state parks and forests during the past five years while the state has expanded state-owned hunting lands by more than 85,000 acres (34,400 hectares) and improved fish stocking methods, the governor’s statement said.
The governor’s office says revenue from hunting and fishing licenses has increased for three straight years, while state park revenue last year was 52% higher than four years earlier.
Men sentenced in $4.3 million truck warranty fraud scheme
4
CHARLESTON — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to 6 years in prison in a truck warranty fraud scheme.
James Pinson, 46, of Wayne County, was convicted in December by a federal jury of wire fraud, mail fraud, aggravated identity theft and conspiring to commit money laundering. He was sentenced to six years in prison.
Also sentenced last week was Frank Russo, 69, of North Carolina. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud in July 2020 and was sentenced to two years.
Both men will be required to pay restitution of up to $4.3 million to Toyota, the Justice Department said.
Pinson owned Big Blue Motor Sales, a Kentucky used car dealership. Evidence at trial indicated he bought Toyota trucks at wholesale prices, obtained copies of Kentucky and West Virginia residents’ driver’s licenses, fraudulently titled the trucks in their names and persuaded Toyota to repurchase the trucks at 150% of their retail value, the Justice Department said in a news release.
Pinson forged signatures on 350 checks and deposited them into his bank account, the release said. He bought more trucks at wholesale and paid cash bribes to Russo and Stanley Clark, the Justice Department said. Clark was sentenced earlier to 15 months.
State sees slight
decline in overdose deaths
5
CHARLESTON — After facing an uptick in overdose deaths during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials in West Virginia are cautiously optimistic that numbers are on the decline.
From January 2019 to January 2020, West Virginia saw 869 overdose deaths, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control. That number rose to 1,510 between April 2020 to April 2021.
“As in many other states, West Virginia experienced an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic as people were isolated and unable to connect with others,’’ said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, director of West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Drug Control Policy.
From September 2020 to September 2021, that number declined to 1,284 overdose deaths, according to the CDC.
“While no overdoses are acceptable, we are encouraged by this data and will continue our efforts to end West Virginia’s substance use epidemic,” Christiansen said.
State Supreme Court purchases office building for $7.5M
6
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court has purchased a building for judicial offices and the new Intermediate Court of Appeals.
Chief Justice John Hutchison said the $7.5 million purchase will save the court more than $800,000 a year in rent. The judiciary could break even on the purchase as soon as 2030, the court said in a news release.
The building, known as City Center East, was purchased from General Corp. of Charleston.
“The timing now is perfect,” Hutchison said. “The building will provide modern working space for the Intermediate Court of Appeals in a facility that is easily accessible and has plenty of free parking. The judicial system and state will save money in the long run.”
The building houses 120 judicial employees as well as several court agencies that support the entire court system.
The Intermediate Court of Appeals is expected to have 30 to 40 employees and its own courtroom.
Nonprofit seeks artists for community’s 250th anniversary
7
MARTINSBURG — A West Virginia community is marking the 250th anniversary of its founding, and the local arts council is looking for artists to help with the commemoration.
The Berkeley Arts Council plans an exhibition beginning in mid-May entitled Berkeley County, WV: Future, Present, Past.
The council is seeking submissions for the exhibit that reflect the artist’s interpretation of either a future vision or a present or past adventure, event, memory or experience in the county.
The event is open to artists throughout the continental United States, over the age of 18, working in any medium. Awards will be given in the visual arts category and the literary, music, performance and video category. More information is available on the Berkeley Arts Council website at berkeleyartswv.org.
