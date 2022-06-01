Kids Kamp returns this week after a 2-year pandemic hiatus.
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office Summer Kids Kamp will be held Sunday, Monday and Tuesday (June 5-7) at Hampshire Park on River Road.
Sheriff Nathan Sions originated Kids Kamp during his 1st term in office, 2006. It ran every year through 2019, then was canceled for the last 2 years by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The camp is for ages 9 to 14.
* * *
A medical helicopter was called after a single-vehicle accident on Delray Road about a mile and a half south of U.S. 50 Sunday evening.
The sheriff’s office said the accident occurred because of a medical emergency and the driver was life-flighted for the medical condition, not because of life-threatening injuries.
* * *
Hampshire County has 6 active Covid cases as of Monday, the Health Department reported in its weekly update. None are hospitalized.
For the week, 22 new cases were reported, with no additional deaths.
The county was back in green status Tuesday morning on the state’s 5-color tracking map, although more than 20 counties remained yellow.
* * *
An animal — shall we say “late” animal? — was behind the power outage that hit Romney Saturday morning. Potomac Edison reported 3,000 homes and businesses without power for a little over 2 hours until electricity was restored.
* * *
The Internal Revenue Service has added back coverage to the “Where’s My Refund?” online tool.
The new feature allows taxpayers to check the status of their current tax year and 2 previous years’ refunds.
* * *
Gasbuddy didn’t have average gas prices calculated for West Virginia or the U.S. this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.