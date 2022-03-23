CAPON BRIDGE — The contract for construction of a boat ramp for canoes and kayaks in Capon Bridge has been awarded to Green River Group, based in Morgantown, with work expected to begin shortly.
Last Wednesday Zack Brown, assistant chief of operations of the Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Section, told Delegate Ruth Rowan and Capon Bridge activist Tim Reese that the contract had been awarded 2 days earlier. The Green River Group’s successful bid was $160,400.
Sponsors of the River House’s Cacapon Riverfest — Friends of the Cacapon River, the Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust, the Cacapon Institute and the Potomac Riverkeeper — are hoping the boat ramp will be finished by mid-June, in time for the festival.
The Riverfest plans to include a river parade down the Cacapon River from the boat ramp to the River House as a regular feature of what is expected to become an annual event.
Festival attendees will be encouraged to create their own river floats and join in the fun — but the parade can take place this year only if the launch site is available.
The contract gives Green River 180 days to complete the project, but Brown assured Rowan and Reese that DNR would urge completion by June 17, so as not to interfere with Riverfest plans.
DNR engineers pointed out that the contractor’s ability to comply will depend on the weather.
The boat ramp will be located on Christian Church Road about 3/10ths of a mile south of U.S. 50, on a sharp curve near the Bear Garden Trailer Park.
The 1-acre site used for the boat ramp was donated to the Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust in 2015 by Sarah Johns of Kitty Hawk, N.C. She asked that the land be sold and the proceeds used to protect larger holdings of the land trust, which works with landowners to protect the forests and farms along the Cacapon River.
The land trust’s executive director at the time, Kelly Watkinson, recognized the site’s potential for providing public access to the river. She offered it to the DNR, which purchased it the following year and is developing it.
Engineering plans for the boat ramp were developed by Civil Tech Engineering Inc. of Hurricane late last spring. At its June 8 meeting last year, the town of Capon Bridge then approved a building permit (good for 1 year) for construction of a concrete boat ramp and gravel parking lot.
The site fits DNR plans to provide canoeists and kayakers with public access sites along the Cacapon River. It will become part of the DNR’s “Cacapon Water Trail” — 9 public access sites spaced along the Cacapon River from the historic Whipple Truss Bridge in Capon Lake down the river to Great Cacapon, where it empties into the Potomac.
The entire Cacapon Water Trail lies within Hampshire County.
Reese has described the trail as “a great opportunity for both local and visiting canoe and kayak enthusiasts” and said it is expected to contribute to economic development on the east side of the county.
