ROMNEY — Last Monday’s town council meeting saw a discussion and a unanimous authorization of a new fireworks ordinance.

The thought behind a new firework ordinance came from a growing call of complaints from residents, especially around New Year’s, 4th of July and other holiday celebrations. When police officers are sent out to investigate a complaint, there is not much they could do to address the issue, as the current ordinance prohibits only the use of rockets.

