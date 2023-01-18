ROMNEY — Last Monday’s town council meeting saw a discussion and a unanimous authorization of a new fireworks ordinance.
The thought behind a new firework ordinance came from a growing call of complaints from residents, especially around New Year’s, 4th of July and other holiday celebrations. When police officers are sent out to investigate a complaint, there is not much they could do to address the issue, as the current ordinance prohibits only the use of rockets.
“We receive numerous complaints. It disrupts the peace and serenity of a small town; it disturbs pets,” Romney Mayor Keadle explained. The first hearing for the ordinance will be heard at the next town council meeting.
The town council also passed a $2 convenience fee for utility fees payments made directly through the Town Hall. This resolution’s purpose is to save the staff time of having to stop what they’re doing to fulfill such payments and to keep the customer’s information safe.
Town treasurer Keri Shreve elaborated, saying that taking payments over the phone can be a time-consuming process. There are days when there are so many calls that it keeps staff from performing other duties, and only one computer can take these payments.
People can make payments at no cost by calling 1-866-279-2930. Residents can also make in-person payments through The Bank of Romney or FNB Bank. Additionally, payment can be dropped off at the drop box located in the drive-thru lane at the Town Hall or checks can be mailed to 340 E. Main Street, Romney, WV 26757. Payments can also be made in person with cash, check, money order or credit cards.
The town also authorized an increase in fee schedule for use of town equipment. This is mainly to catch up with inflation all while keeping competition away from local business, Keadle said. The hourly rates for use of town equipment on private property was set in 2018 and prices haven’t shifted since then. The prices are set so they are the same or higher than other businesses, because “the municipality doesn’t want to be in competition with any company or business,” Keadle explained.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the town authorized the presentation for Romney’s Comprehensive Plan. The town will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Town Hall, where residents will be able to give input on the 10-year plan. Stop by the town office and ask for a copy of the Romney Comprehensive Plan draft copy.
“Those of us who worked on it are really proud of it. It represents three years of meetings, even through Covid,” Keadle said.
The artwork at Town Hall was done by local artist Julie Cook.
The hiring of Bruce A. Webb for the Operator in Training position at the Romney Water Plant was approved; his first day was Dec. 28.
Councilwoman Savanna Morgret and Councilman Duncan Hott were absent from the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.