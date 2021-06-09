Eight WVSDB grads take next steps to their futures
And, with a uniquely challenging school year thanks to Covid, paired with the schools’ 150th anniversary, the graduates certainly have earned their places in history.
Eight WVSDB students received their diplomas last week at the schools’ graduation ceremony held on campus, and, with families of the graduates able to mingle in the same room together, an air of normalcy seemed to flutter around the event.
While most wore masks, the emotions were unmistakable: joy, pride and hope.
“During the pandemic, we realized how fragile normality is,” Rowan remarked. “For our graduates here today, you already overcame so much, even before a worldwide pandemic.”
Among the schools’ Class of 2021 was WVSD salutatorian Sarah Beeseck, who addressed her peers.
“Today, I become a grown up,” she said. “I’m willing and ready to take on life. To take on love. Today, my friends, our lives begin. And I, for one, can’t wait.”
The 8 graduates awaiting their diplomas were Beeseck, Makenzi Perry, Alessandra Vacchio, Jazmyne Barker, Tyler Bobo, Andy Chappell, Madison Sharpless and Seth Tiller.
Graduates and their families took a break from the speeches for graduate Chappell to perform “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” accompanied by Josh Haza on guitar.
WVSB salutatorian Madison Sharpless and class speaker Jazmyne Barker shared similar sentiments during their addresses to their peers and families. Sharpless reflected on how her confidence has grown since attending the school here in Romney.
“I once was the girl who was afraid to show her true self,” she remarked. “Being at WVSDB opened me up to possibilities I’d never have gotten in public school.”
Barker, who is the 1st person in her family to graduate from high school, and who will be pursuing a career in the culinary arts, said she struggled with being bullied at her last school.
She addressed s during her speech, saying, “I’m here to tell anyone who ever doubted me that I did it.”
Principal David Simanski commended the graduates on their strength and resilience, 2 words that characterized the WVSDB Class of 2021. He encouraged them to move into the next chapters of their life with purpose and continued resilience.
“In the short time since you were born, the world has changed,” Simanski said. “Now, it’s time to go out into the world and be that change, too.”
