Hampshire High School Principal Mike Dufrene addressed the staff at HHS Monday in a manner reminiscent of a general leading his troops to battle.
Only instead of a battle, it’s back-to-school.
In his “welcome back” address to the staff, Dufrene talked a bit about his background and his experience, but his focus was very clear: get HHS students pumped about coming back to school.
“More and more people have chosen to come back here [to HHS] over virtual learning,” Dufrene said. “I want kids to be excited.”
Last week, Dufrene and several other faculty members worked on a little bit of clean-up at the high school, mulching the trees and signs by the entrance, along the building and in the courtyard.
“Hopefully when you pull in, you have a smile on your face,” he added.
Monday afternoon, Head School Nurse Rhonda Dante took over in the auditorium, walking teachers and staff through the guidelines and how to keep their students safe.
“One of the most important things is that we want to limit exposure with symptomatic kids,” Dante said. “My guidance will come from the Health Department, which takes its guidance from the state.”
During the school day, students will begin their morning completing a COVID-19 screening on their computers. After teachers check to be sure every student has completed the screening, results will be sent to Dante. If there are any “yes” answers (answers that may indicate exposure to the virus), Dante said she would then follow up.
It will go the same way for teachers.
When students arrive at school, they will enter through the front doors and go through stations to get their temperature checked, hand sanitizer and masks if they need them. Water fountains will no longer be in use, and instead stations with water coolers will take their place.
Lockers will also sit unused for the time being, but Dufrene laughed and said, “High schoolers don’t use lockers these days anyway.”
Limiting the amount of time students spend in the hallways of the school is going to be more important than ever. Breakfast will be delivered to classrooms, Dante said.
“Every student, regardless of their situation, will get free breakfast,” she said. Students shouldn’t trade food or take food that isn’t meant for them, and if there are students who routinely choose to forgo breakfast, Dante said there will be an option for teachers to request less individually-wrapped breakfast items.
For lunches, Dufrene said the patio and the library areas will be utilized to ensure proper spacing between students.
As far as the incidence map and what it means for masks-on or masks-off in the classroom, Dante said, “I’m not going to be a stickler when we’re in the green.”
Teachers should keep their students as distanced as possible within the classrooms. Close contact is defined as 6 feet, which is the optimum social distance, but Dante said that might not be realistic for Hampshire County classrooms.
“I think 3 feet is fine, if students are facing forward,” she remarked. “I’m okay with that.”
With block scheduling reducing the number of transitions during the school day, the HHS administration is trying to cover all of the bases. For the back-to-school plans for HHS and the other schools in the county, see the Review’s website or the Hampshire County Schools website, https://boe.hamp.k12.wv.us/.
