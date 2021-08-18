CAPON BRIDGE — Big plans for Capon Bridge’s Christmas tree lighting that are expected to require a change in date to Saturday, Dec. 4, emerged from last week’s Capon Bridge Town Council meeting.
“After last year, we want to make this year very Christmas-y, with tons of community spirit,” Mayor Laura Turner said.
Council member Michelle Warnick announced that K&C Construction, owned by Capon Bridge resident Brian Kerns, has asked to sponsor a parade just before the town tree lighting ceremony.
Using Capon School Street as a parade staging area and marching through town to the firehouse was suggested as a parade route. If the Division of Highways does not approve marching down U.S. 50, an alternative route would take the parade from Capon School Street around Whittaker Loop and up Cold Stream Road to Fort Edwards.
The tree lighting traditionally takes place at the Capon Bridge Public Library on the 1st Friday in December. However, parades require permits from the Department of Highways, which might not grant permission to shut down U.S. 50 on a Friday evening in the middle of rush hour.
This and the desire to hold the parade early enough for small children to attend, but not too early for parents coming home from work, led to the decision to move the tree lighting ceremony to Saturday.
Len McMaster from the Capon Bridge Ruritan Club, which decorates the tree and organizes the tree lighting ceremony each year, suggested the move to Saturday and assured the council that the Ruritans would not object.
Council member Nathan Spencer suggested 4:30-5 p.m., to put the parade in daylight hours, followed by a tree lighting at dusk. The sun sets a little after 5 p.m. in early December.
The beautification committee continues to make plans for the celebration. Warnick reported they wanted Mayor Turner to act as the parade’s grand marshal, and are talking about asking the Capon Bridge Middle School band to march.
McMaster said the Ruritans were planning to participate in the town project to light up the whole town for the holidays. They have agreed to light up the Ruritan Community Center and will seek to add lights to the big evergreen in front of it.
The Capon Bridge choir that practices at the River House should again be leading carols at the tree lighting ceremony, and there has been a good bit of interest in the Christmas tree village that will be located behind the library, for which local businesses will each decorate a tree.
In other business, work is proceeding on Duff Lane, and the council approved the payment of $73,905.60 (80% of the total cost) to Bridge Brothers, the company supplying the bridge to be installed over Dillons Run.
The town has received $80,754.35 in American Rescue Plan funds, and has until the end of 2026 to spend it.
An ordinance establishing a town planning commission was read for the 1st time. Three town residents will be needed to serve on the commission, and so far the one person to volunteer for it, though willing and highly qualified, is ineligible, since he lives outside the town limits.
It was noted that publishing such ordinances, which do not involve the expenditure of any funds, in the local newspaper is not required, but it was agreed to have the ordinance published anyway. “It’s all about informing the people,” explained Town Clerk Penny Feather.
A complaint was received about speeding and about debris and poison ivy on DOH property along Tannery Road. The complaint about the property will be forwarded to the DOH, and if added police presence does not help with the speeding, the town will request another 25 mph speed limit sign.
On Sunday, Aug. 22, from noon to 3 p.m., the Living Waters Church is planning a Back to School event and block party on Capon School Street, with school supplies, clothes and free haircuts available for school children, along with food and games, live music and arts and crafts. o
