CHARLESTON (AP) — Three West Virginia educators accused of mistreating two special-needs students are facing criminal charges and civil lawsuits, according to published reports.
The lawsuits were filed last week, the same day a teacher and two aides at Horace Mann Middle School in Charleston were arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court on misdemeanor battery charges, news outlets reported. The lawsuits accuse the school system of failing to properly screen, train and supervise employees.
Teacher Anthony Wilson, 45, and aides Lillian Branham, 65, and Walter Pannell, 71, were accused of harming two nonverbal students earlier this month, the lawsuit and police reports said. None of those accused has returned requests for comment.
The incidents are from about 20 minutes of video from two days in May, Charleston-based attorney Ben Salango said. He said the school system has more video that will be reviewed.
According to criminal complaints, video shows Pannell pushing and dragging a male student, spanking him and threatening to punch him. Another video shows Pannell grabbing a female student by the back of her neck and shaking her and later spanking her.
Another complaint said video shows Branham grabbing a student by the chin and later slapping the child “multiple times.”
Another complaint said Wilson held a female student in place while an aide shook her.
An investigation began due to “a diligent administrator’s suspicion of something going on in the Classroom.” o
