Lawmakers have already proved they are serious this year about working with employers to bring opportunities to the state.
Certainly this time they had a target in mind, and therefore were able to act with more confidence, but passage of the West Virginia Industrial Advancement Act could be a sign of more good things to come.
Though it had not been made official at the time of the vote, legislators had in mind a reported plan by North Carolina-based steel manufacturer NUCOR to invest $2.8 billion in building facilities in Weirton and Mason County.
Those who developed the WVIAA put in place a tax credit equal to 50% of qualified labor-intensive heavy industry manufacturing projects with a minimum investment of $2 billion in property for use as an industrial site and the hiring of at least 500 full-time employees within the first 36 months of the tax year the incentive is offered.
Perhaps after having been burned one too many times before, lawmakers also made sure taxes can be clawed back by the state if an employer does not meet minimum requirements within 72 months.
It is good to know some in Charleston are learning from past mistakes. If they are sincere in being honest about all the mistakes that have been made, perhaps there is, indeed, a brighter future for West Virginia’s jobs landscape.
The Intelligencer, Wheeling
State parks evolving to meet visitor interests
(Thumbs up) to Watoga State Park being named as a Dark Sky Park by the International Dark Sky Association. It’s the first site in West Virginia to get the designation, which comes with opportunities for astronomy tourism and nocturnal wildlife observation.
The Watoga State Park Foundation’s board of directors had been seeking the designation since 2018. They replaced 150 outdoor light fixtures, installed telescopes and added stargazing events as well as educational events on wildlife that benefits from a dark sky environment. Calvin Price State Forest and Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park, which are managed by Watoga, are included in the designation.
• To a new equestrian campground with a covered corral and 20 stalls that is being developed at North Bend State Park. Department of Resources Director Stephen McDaniel announced the project during a recent meeting of the Shiloh Trail Riders.
He said it was prompted by a surge of interest in trail riding. When the project is completed, McDaniel said, it will be the largest of 3 equestrian campgrounds in West Virginia. The new campground will include a loop of 12 pull-in campsites large enough to accommodate campers and trailers.
Register-Herald, Beckley
Take Omicron surge
An Omicron-fueled surge is causing Covid-19 cases to skyrocket once again across the nation, and all indications currently point to West Virginia and Virginia as being on the cusp of that surge.
While it is generally believed that the highly contagious variant causes milder illness than previous versions of Covid-19, the fear is that hospitals across the nation and here locally could be overrun with patients at the height of the Omicron surge.
… Unfortunately, it still looks like a lot of people aren’t taking this pandemic very seriously.
… Everyone needs to be extra careful right now. Get vaccinated, wear a mask and practice social distancing when out and about among large crowds.
Now is not the time to let our guard down.
We know people are tired, and are suffering from Covid-19 fatigue, but we are in midst of a dangerous point in the pandemic.
Please take this latest surge seriously.
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
