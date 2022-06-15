ROMNEY — They came from all over to remember the past and reunite with each other.
In all, 175 guests and deaf alumni of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind descended on the rapidly changing campus last weekend for what they billed as the 150th anniversary alumni reunion.
Honors were handed out, but mostly old friendships were rekindled.
“Our alumni really enjoyed the visit, campus tour and social nights,” Deaf Alumni President Ruby Losh said.
Memories of schooldays were intertwined with jarring reminders of the present.
“We were saddened to see the Administration Building is gone,” Losh said, referring to the chard remains of the 175-year-old edifice that remain 3-and-a-half months after it went up in flames.
Likewise, she said, alumni “were stunned how much campus changed since the State Board of Education takeover.”
The state initiated a special circumstance last spring and began implementing changes a year ago, consolidating all classes into 1 building, moving the administration and laying plans to shed or demolish more structures between now and 2030.
But mostly the weekend was about celebrating the past.
“Some alumni haven’t seen each other for over 50 years,” Losh noted. “Most of us were thrilled to see each other.”
Awards were handed out for the WVSD Hall of Fame.
Hubert Anderson Jr. was posthumously given the Paul Wilson Award for West Virginia deaf advocacy.
In the sports realm, Stephen Daniels and William Trade were honored for their basketball contributions, Kimberly Cunningham and Rhonda Graybeard were honored as cheerleaders and Paul See won the Pierre Sevigny Award for his tenure as boys basketball coach.
The school turned 150 years old in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted plans for any gathering then and last year.
