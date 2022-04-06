We should show our hospitality to refugees
Among the last resolutions adopted by West Virginia lawmakers before the end of this year’s regular legislative session was one urging President Joe Biden to expedite entrance of Ukrainian refugees into the U.S., and welcoming those people to the Mountain State.
“The United States stands with the people of Ukraine. West Virginia stands with the people of Ukraine,” said Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan.
Good. Organizations throughout the state are stretched thin, but are run by the kinds of people willing to stretch a little further should it mean helping someone in need; and communities here are always willing to welcome new folks “with open arms,” as Biden put it.
This is a West Virginia trait that does not differ based on the letter someone chooses to put after his or her last name. If someone needs our help, we give it.
The Journal, Martinsburg
Voters note who keeps us relying on D.C.
Mountain State residents pride themselves on being the kinds of folks who pull themselves up by their bootstraps, work hard and depend as little on the government as possible, right?
In fact, as the state swung from blue to very red, the sentiment seemed to be not only that we should not depend on the government, but that we could not trust it, either.
It may come as some surprise, then to learn West Virginia is the 4th-most federally dependent state. Only Alaska, Mississippi and Kentucky rely more on Washington, D.C.
Parkersburg News
and Sentinel
