ROMNEY — The town council meeting on Monday evening authorized to increase the spending limit for the emergency repair and stabilization of the State Barn to $120,000.
“The hope is to get this ball rolling,” Mayor Beverly Keadle explained that the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia (the grantors of $60,000) knows the “urgency in doing something in trying to stabilize the barn for the winter.”
Keadle explained that the “Save the Barn” committee has been working diligently in its fundraising efforts. She reminded council members of the “Raise the Roof” fundraising event in April at the Bottling Works in Romney. The committee also hosted a golf tournament in Burlington in August. Most recently, the committee held a Halloween-themed fundraising event at the Bottling Works that drew a packed crowd. With these 3 fundraising events and gaining support from people during festivals throughout the summer and fall, the “Raise the Roof” committee has raised a total of $60,000.
She reminded councilmembers that the $60,000 grant from the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia was made public by the Review last week. This adds a bit of relief to the importance of saving the barn before the weight of winter snow hits its roofs. $60,000 from the awarded grant and $60,000 fundraised from the “Raise the Roof” committee totals $120,000, none of which comes from Romney residents
Hott asked what purpose the barn would serve once it was stabilized. Keadle highlighted that the barn, once stabilized, would “obtain a planning grant that would outline possible uses for the barn.”
“The building is big enough to do all of it; we can have a museum, we can have a theatre, we can have a place for a small office, we can have a restaurant, we can have a place where students can look at displays of how the barn used to be run,” Keadle gave ideas that Romney residents have thrown around. All of it will be grant money, Keadle said.
Hott noted that Romney citizens had shared their preference for seeing the barn replaced with a grocery store. While not a bad idea, councilmembers pointed out that the actual implementation of that idea is not viable because the town can’t simply buy a grocery store or receive a grant for one.
Keadle then pointed out that in conducted surveys and public meetings, residents showed vast interest in building and history preservation and overall tidiness of the town.
“We are trying to do all the things that people indicated that they were interested in (seeing) in the town,” she said.
“A lot of people have put a lot of time and effort in raising this (amount),” councilwoman Paula O’Brien said.
After some discussion and clarification, Hott voted in favor to authorize the increase the spending limit for the repair of the barn.
Also, Code Enforcement Caleb Nelson reported an update at the town council meeting. With the help of patrolwoman Ganoe, 6 new warnings, 11 new citations, 13 issues resolved and 4 nuisances with progress being took place. A full list of vacant structures has been completed as of Nov. 14. Violation notices will be mailed out soon.
Also at Monday’s meeting, council members unanimously authorized the following:
• Romney Police Department approved ordering weapons to dress all the officers with the same weapon. Chief Stacy Lambert said that currently, half of the officers are using their personal weapons. In emergencies, it is beneficial to have the same weapons as other agencies to “trade off” bullets, for example.
• Increase of part-time Business Office personnel hours to aid in software conversion. This conversion began the following day, on Tuesday, and the hope is to be done within 4 months.
• Transfer of the state barn property from the Building Commission to the Romney Development Authority, which has already been planned and discussed because the town of Romney can’t hold property.
• A $1 per hour increase for Trenton Rinker in obtaining his Class 1 Sewer License.
• Clarification of exemption of election days as state holidays. o
