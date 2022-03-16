AUGUSTA — The county’s 2nd school board candidate forum began with a contention that held on tight throughout the evening.
The forum, held at the Health Department office in Augusta, had a mask requirement that saw 3 of the 6 candidates present (Johnny Duncan was absent due to the death of his father) elect to remain outside on the patio throughout the evening.
Corena Mongold (Green Spring), Clarke Morgret (Romney) and Jeff Stambler (Augusta) chose to sit outside, while Kim Poland, Ed Morgan and Kathy Jeffreys donned masks and face shields at the front of the meeting room.
The back door of the room was open to the patio to allow all candidates to hear and respond to questions.
Each of the 6 candidates present was given a couple minutes to introduce themselves. Morgret, who was sick at the time of the 1st forum on Feb. 25, spoke about his background in the military, as a Hampshire High School graduate and as a father of 3. He called his candidacy a “call to service.”
“I want to give back to the community, and be a part of the decision making process,” he said.
Right out of the gate, candidates were faced with a question about discipline.
“Do you believe in the strict enforcement of rules?” came the 1st question.
Stambler’s response highlighted the importance of “consistency and respect,” while Jeffreys and Mongold stated that individual circumstances arise and must be taken into consideration.
Morgret and Morgan added that sometimes, what you think you know isn’t the whole story.
“We need clearly defined punishment,” Morgret said. “We need to get all the facts and make a judicious decision.”
Poland, however, saw things as a little less gray.
“If it’s worth putting in black-and-white, then follow the rules,” she said simply.
The forum’s 1-minute time limit for answering questions did little to diffuse any tension. Candidates faced a few tough questions Monday night, including a query about their opinion on lowering the graduation credit requirement to the state minimum, which is 22.
Currently, the requirement in Hampshire County is 26. Across the 6 candidates, there was some disagreement about what “lowering the requirement” means.
“You’re asking for an overall lowering of standards,” responded Poland sharply, while Morgan explained that 1 of those required credits is a personal finance class that prepares students for the future.
Morgret disagreed with Poland, stating, “Lowering credits are not lowering the standards.”
“The quality of credits matter,” Stambler said, pointing out that taking courses to simply get credits isn’t helping the student.
“I think (the current requirement) stretches them in a good way,” Mongold added.
Contention stirred once again as a question arose about homeschool students and whether or not they should be allowed to participate in public school extracurricular activities such as band or athletics without paying, the asker’s implication being that the state currently pays families who homeschool their students.
Jeffreys, who homeschooled her children, said that her kids were involved in 4-H, but not FFA.
“I paid property taxes, and I didn’t get money to homeschool my kids,” she responded.
Morgret’s answer was, “Absolutely. There are 11 members in the HHS band right now,” adding that if homeschooled students wanted to participate, they should be allowed.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione clarified that with the West Virginia Hope Scholarship, in August of 2022, parents will potentially be able to receive $4,600 for each of their students annually, for customization of the student’s learning experience.
Additionally, at the high school right now, if a homeschool student wants to participate in a sport or activity, they’re required to be enrolled in 1 course, Pancione explained.
The Hope Scholarship being a new development, most candidates and forum attendees weren’t totally clear on the details. The conversation shifted to homeschooling numbers: right now, there are 468 homeschooled students in Hampshire County.
“If we want those homeschoolelrs in our schools, what should we do to bring them back?” asked forum attendee Jean Shoemaker.
Stambler’s response came swiftly: “Well, first, we need to stop being vindictive toward homeschoolers.”
He continued, saying that school has become a stressful environment for both students and staff, and that needs to change. Morgret agreed with Stambler, but Poland brought the state into her response.
“Until the state makes it tougher to where (students) need to be tested and meet certain standards…” she shrugged. She added that the state has made it “very easy” to homeschool.
Pancione tossed in his 2 cents to clarify that not all homeschooling families are cutting corners.
“We have outstanding parents homeschooling, parents who can provide a richer experience for their students. We have a percentage doing an outstanding job,” he explained.
Mongold suggested that homeschool parents are keeping their students away from the public school experience for other reasons.
“I think they’re afraid of what’s hidden in the education,” she said. “Of Critical Race Theory.”
Several forum attendees bristled at Mongold’s response, and suggested she didn’t understand the ins and outs of CRT or the process of keeping it out of classrooms.
Mongold stayed firm, adding, “I didn’t say it was in Hampshire County. I said I didn’t want it here.”
Kengla then diffused some of the contention, pivoting the discussion with a question of her own about the 3 new schools and how the board plans to save energy in their designs. Morgan answered with enthusiasm, explaining that the architecture firm designing the schools incorporates energy saving elements into all of their designs. He also pointed out that cost-wise, it’ll be “an uphill climb.”
Jeffreys advised that caution is important when considering “green” features.
“You have to determine if it’s going to be cost-effective down the road,” she said.
Stambler and Morgret also voiced support of energy saving in the schools, but agreed with Jeffreys’ caution.
“It’s the way of the future,” Stambler said. “But we have to use common sense.”
One of the final questions of the night brought the contention back into the room, as an attendee asked candidates why they plan to close the old schools once the new ones are built.
“I think it’s a bad choice to close those schools down,” Morgret said.
Stambler and Morgan both emphasized the need to take emotion out of these sorts of decisions when you’re on a board.
Poland remarked, “These schools, have you been in them lately? They’re not safe.”
Pancione again offered his clarification, commenting that it was a very hard decision for the board, but the decision has already been made to close the old schools.
