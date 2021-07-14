Congress must act
Editor:
There’s no doubt about it: the very democracy that I risked my life to protect is under siege by dark money groups and corporations trying to manipulate our elections. These special interests drown out the voices of everyday Americans in the electoral process by fueling efforts that make it harder for West Virginians to vote and by having outsized power over our legislators.
Congress has a duty to pass meaningful election reform in order to uphold our reputation as a bastion of democracy that my fellow veterans and I fought so hard to protect. By getting dark money out of politics and reducing political corruption in both parties, we must ensure that everyday Americans are the ones selecting their representatives, not special interests.
I applaud Senator Joe Manchin for his efforts to negotiate and advance election reform legislation. He has a long history of fighting for the freedom to vote and understands that we can’t let special interests call the shots in Washington. He’s said that inaction is not an option and I agree.
He understands that we need the strongest possible legislation that will protect voting rights and cracks down on corruption. I’m proud our Senator is working toward a deal that will make Washington less toxic by ending partisan gerrymandering, limit the influence of lobbyists, and restore power to the hands of the citizens.
It’s clear that our current system is broken. Our country was founded on the democratic ideal of self-governance—by the people, of the people, for the people. But more recently, the voice of the people has been drowned out by wealthy special interests.
There’s no doubt, the state of our democracy is fragile. But we all have a duty to ensure that we protect and defend it for the next generation, ensuring that our young people are able to enjoy the benefits of our nation as we did.
Passing new voting rights and election reform legislation isn’t about politics, it’s about protecting our democracy and lifting up the voices of Americans. So many young men and women in uniform risked everything to defend our freedoms. We all have a responsibility to them to honor their sacrifices. Congress must do whatever it takes to make meaningful reforms a reality.
Thank you to Joe Manchin for leading the charge to safeguard our freedoms, just as he’s always done as Secretary of State, Governor, and now Senator.
Roger Champ, Moorefield
Toy volunteers needed
Editor:
Esther’s House, Toys From The Heart, is in need of volunteers to help get our “gently used toys” ready for our 2021 Giveaway. Presently, we meet every Tuesday from 10:00 to 4:30. If you can’t help on Tuesdays, but another day works for you, we may be able accommodate your schedule.
Recently, the Knights Templar organization, requested to partner with Esther’s House to help provide toys for any area children at Christmastime. Members will purchase gently used toys at yard sales, clean & repair them, & bring them to us ready to go! They also will donate a new item approximately every 45 days that we will raffle to make money to purchase new toys. The 1st raffle item is a Cricut Explore Air 2, a tool that crafters LOVE! I had mentioned to the members that June 28th was 7 years since I’d lost my youngest daughter to a rare lung sarcoma. When the Cricut arrived, I learned that it was donated in memory of my daughter, Katie Arnold Forrest. It certainly brought tears to my eyes, and I’m hoping I’ll have the winning ticket! Those tickets will be available at Esther’s House on Tuesdays during the above listed times, & at Lost Mountain BB~ Wednesday through Sunday, from 11:00 to 7:00. If anyone wants tickets, can’t obtain them at & during the times listed, please call me at 301-338-4696 and I will see that tickets are brought to you.
I appreciate all the volunteers that stepped up to make our Christmas Giveaway in 2020 successful. We have lots of used toys to clean for Christmas 2021. The children, aged 8 to 12, are hard to obtain used toys for, as that age group isn’t “gentle” with their toys! I’m looking for ideas for toys to buy for this age group, boys & girls, since we hope to sell lots of raffle tickets to pay for them. We will not be able to provide electronic toys, which all kids seem to want, but hope that we can provide toys that give the children the opportunity to be outside, & to foster their imaginations.
Thank you for this venue that gets the word out to so many people, and to thank all the volunteers that help in so many ways to make Toys From The Heart successful.
Becky Arnold, Romney
You can refuse
Editor:
We don’t know what the Biden Adminatration is doing asking us about our COVID vaccination status. We have the freedom to choose COVID vaccination or reject vaccination and the government has no business asking us about it.
The long and the short of the planned intimidating invasion into our privacy is simply and politely not to answer any Federal Agent questions. We have the right to not answer questions related to our privacy. Politely ask them to leave your property. If they refuse, call the police and report them as trespassing. Once you politely ask them to leave and they refuse, they are trespassing.
Harry Riley, Capon Bridge o
