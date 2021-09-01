CAPON BRIDGE — Work began Sunday on walking trails that will be available to the public at Capon Bridge’s Fort Edwards.
The work is being funded by an American Rescue Plan emergency relief grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council.
Two loops are planned on the 23-acre property, one through the forest and the other through fields, with both including a walk along the banks of the Cacapon River. They will be open for the public to use year-round, whether the Fort Edwards Visitors Center is open or not.
Part of the trail will follow the original road that ran through Capon Bridge in colonial days. The road forded the Cacapon at Fort Edwards, north of the green bridge that now carries U.S. 50, the Northwestern Pike, over the river. The trail starts out on this roadbed just below the pavilion on the Fort Edwards grounds.
The Fort Edwards Foundation has had a plan for walking trails since its early days in Capon Bridge, said Dave Pancake, who was working on the project alongside volunteers Brian Hall, Logan Mantz and Dale Shaffer Sunday morning.
The foundation has had 20 years to find out where the trails should go, he said, and Shaffer and Hall led a trail focus group to firm up their plans.
Pancake added that they have been inspired by recent developments in Capon Bridge and the work of the Capon Bridge Revitalization Group, as well as the number of people who walk the track in front of the old middle school. They are confident the new walking trails will be used.
“There are resources out there — you just have to go out and get them,” Pancake said, pointing to the humanities council grant.
The humanities council gives grants to agencies that promote the humanities (including history) in West Virginia. Its American Rescue Plan grants could be used to recover losses due to the pandemic — but they were also interested in projects that would expand outdoor humanities programming.
Pancake said the humanities council is always looking for sustainable projects that will continue to develop — and this is how the Ford Edwards Foundation envisions the trail.
It is part of Fort Edwards’ efforts to educate the public on the history and the ecology of the area. There will be stations along the trail to provide information, and there is no lack of available subject matter.
Some will explain how Native Americans would have used features along the trail.
Others will present historical materials, beginning with information on the road that forded the river in colonial days — already referred to by George Washington as “the old road” to Romney, Pancake said.
The volunteers working Sunday noted a number of huge old trees that were clearly old enough to have been there back in Fort Edwards’ heyday, including a walnut tree with a 4-foot diameter as well as some impressive old oaks.
The existing house on the property — a log cabin now covered with siding, visible set well back from the road just north of the Fort Edwards Visitors Center — may be part of the original fort, they think.
Local historian Charles Hall is using dendrochronology, the study of tree rings, to date the logs used in the house, to see if it is old enough to be part of the original colonial settlement, and this information too could be the subject of a station along the trail.
There is more work to be done, but the volunteers got a good start on the planned trails Sunday. At present most of the trail is not handicap-accessible, but this will change too, said Pancake.
He points out that the Fort Edwards Foundation has always looked for ways to engage with the public, once even considering putting a soccer field on the Fort Edwards grounds, until they realized the field they were thinking of using had too steep a pitch to be usable for soccer.
The volunteers hope that bringing people to Fort Edwards for the walking trail will make them more aware of the fort, and more interested in participating in scheduled events.
“Attention breeds attention,” Mantz volunteered. o
