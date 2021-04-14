The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office handled 497 calls during March, statistics from the 911 call center show.
Topping the list were 151 traffic stops and 64 basic service calls.
Deputies also checked 28 cases of suspicious activity, 3 hit-and-runs, 6 overdoses and 1 missing person.
* * *
An online seminar on lodging in the post-pandemic world will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday, April 21.
It’s organized by Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s Workforce Education Department. Focus is the challenges facing the West Virginia lodging industry, and what marketing and promotional strategies can be used as the world moves into the post-Covid tourism economy.
It’s intended for operators of small to medium venues, traditional bed-and-breakfasts and Airbnbs.
Panelists include Capon Springs Resort’s Jonathan Bellingham, the Embark Fund CEO Craig McBurney and Josh Rubio, General Manager at Embassy Suites in Charleston.
For more information or to register, email thomas.fuhr@easternwv.edu.
* * *
If you thought the deadline to file income tax returns is Thursday, relax.
Both the state and the IRS have moved this year’s filing deadline to Monday. May 17.
* * *
The companies that bought Country Club Mall in LaVale, Md., have revealed themselves. Namdar Realty Group is operating the mall while Mason Asset Management is overseeing leasing. Both firms are headquartered in Great Neck, N.Y., on Long Island.
The mall, which opened 40 years ago, has lost its 3 anchors — BonTon, Sears and JCPenney — over the last 3 years.
* * *
West Virginia’s average gas price fell 3.3 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.70 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations across the Mountain State.
The average in West Virginia is 10.4 cents lower than a month ago and 87.8 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average price fell 2.1 cents in the last week, averaging $2.85 Sunday. The national average is down 0.5 cents from a month ago, but up $1.02 from a year ago.
