CHARLESTON — The 1st probable case of monkeypox has been announced in West Virginia
The state Department of Health and Human Resources said Friday the case involves a resident of Berkeley County in the Eastern Panhandle. No additional information was released.
Monkeypox belongs to the same virus family as smallpox, but its symptoms are milder. Most patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People usually recover within 2 to 4 weeks without needing to be hospitalized, but the disease occasionally is deadly.
People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.
Judge blocks private school voucher law
CHARLESTON — A judge in West Virginia’s capital struck down a law last week that would have funneled state money into a program that incentivized families to pull their children out of K-12 public schools.
Immediately following the ruling, the state’s attorney general said his office plans to appeal.
Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit ruled that the Hope Scholarship voucher program, which would have been one of the most far-reaching school choice programs in the country, violates the state’s constitutional mandate to provide “a thorough and efficient system of free schools.”
Passed by the GOP-controlled state Legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice last year, the law allows families to apply for state funding to support private school tuition, homeschooling fees and a wide range of other expenses.
Set to go into effect during the 2022-23 school year, more than 3,000 students had been approved to receive around $4,300 each during the program’s inaugural cycle.
Families could not receive the money if their children were already homeschooled or attending private school. To qualify, students had to have been enrolled in a West Virginia public school last year or set to begin kindergarten this upcoming school year.
In January, 3 parents filed a lawsuit saying the program incentivizes students to withdraw from public schools and drains funds from the public education system. The suit was supported by the West Virginia Board of Education and Superintendent of Schools.
Democratic state Sen. Richard Lindsay, who represents the Charleston metro area, said he agrees with the ruling, but feels sad for the families who were granted the voucher and are now “in limbo because of a law that was constitutionally suspect or infirm from the beginning.”
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said his office will do all it can to reverse Judge Tabit’s decision.
Man shot by law
enforcement on highway after chase
BRADLEY — Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man on a federal highway in West Virginia after they say he fled a vehicle crash scene, stole a pickup truck and led police on a chase.
The events leading up to the shooting death of Matthew Scott Jones, 36, of Culpeper, Virginia, are still under investigation, West Virginia State Police Captain R. A. Maddy said in a news release issued last week. Jones was killed last week on U.S. Route 19 in Bradley, a community of fewer than 2,000 people.
A video of the shooting, which news outlets reported was recorded by a passerby from a car, has been circulating on social media. In it, Jones walks onto the freeway while holding what appears to be a handgun. At least a half-dozen law enforcement officers are in pursuit with their guns drawn. Jones alternately points the object in his hand at his head and raises it in the air several times while facing the officers and then turning his back and walking away.
An officer shoots Jones, who falls to the ground. Then authorities fire several more times, even as he lies unresponsive.
Jones first came to the authorities’ attention when they received 911 calls about an armed suspect fleeing from a crash scene in Raleigh County, according to the release. According to the statement, Jones then stole a pickup truck and fled in an unknown direction.
