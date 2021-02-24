MOOREFIELD — A Zoon session to help nonprofits with fundraising will be hosted March 11 by Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
“Fundraising during a pandemic: A training for nonprofit boards and staff” will be begin at 10 a.m. March 11, a Thursday. The cost is $15 per person.
A long-time fundraiser John Rainone, president of Dabney S Lancaster Community College in Clifton Forge, Va., will lead the session.
This nonprofit board development training is presented through a collaboration of Eastern’s foundation and the community foundations for Hampshire and Hardy counties.
As crises like the current pandemic take center stage, focus on organizations' missions can often take a back seat. Organizers say nonprofits should prepare for the impact of these current national and global events.
This training will discuss different strategies and how nonprofits can adapt as this impact trickles down to mission delivery and connection with donors. Learn how to fundraise during a pandemic during this online training opportunity.
“We are excited about this upcoming training that I think could benefit many local non-profit organizations”, said Charles Bolyard, a contractor for the Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College Foundation.
To register for the session, email charles.bolyard@easternwv.edu or call 304-434-8000 ext. 9261.
