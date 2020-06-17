Even without a fair surrounding it, the annual 4-H livestock auction will go on.
Agriculture Extension Agent Candace Delong said Monday that plans are being finalized for an online auction to be conducted by Sherrard Auction in Capon Bridge.
It will begin at 6 a.m. Monday, July 20, and generally end at 2 p.m. Friday, July 24.
“We’ll keep auctions open as long as people are actively bidding,” Delong said. The online auction that replaced March’s ham, bacon and egg sale had a similar set-up, although on a different online site.
Right now, the livestock committee is setting up guidelines for exhibitors. Each seller will be able to submit pictures of their animal from the head-on, profile and behind, along with a picture of themselves.
Those photos and an information sheet will be posted for each animal on the Sherrard website.
“We’ll try to get the pictures as even as we can,” Delong said.
Details are going out to exhibitors this week.
Since the livestock won’t be gathered in the same place at the same time, Delong said, the livestock committee made the difficult decision to forego judging.
“Awarding the big purple banner this year under weird circumstances wouldn’t be fair,” she said.
Members of the livestock committee are looking at virtual nationwide competitions that the young exhibitors here can compete in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.