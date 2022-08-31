CHARLESTON — West Virginia leaders marked Civil Rights Day on Monday with a virtual ceremony focused on efforts addressing discrimination and the work of the West Virginia Human Rights Commission.

Gov. Jim Justice had signed a proclamation declaring Monday as Civil Rights Day in West Virginia with a focus on advancing the work to improve civil rights. The West Virginia Human Rights Commission hosted the event, which came a day after the 59th anniversary of the civil rights March on Washington.

