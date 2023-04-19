AUGUSTA — A chicken coop fire Monday night resulted in a total loss of the structure – and of several of the coop’s residents.
The small coop, located on Ed Arnold Road in Augusta, was about an eight foot by 12 foot building, plus a fenced-in area.
Augusta fire chief Michael Hott said he believes the fire began as a result of a heat lamp. The structure was a total loss.
The fire also claimed the lives of 11 chickens and four peeps, Hott said.
The crew from Augusta responded to the blaze, as did Slanesville and North River Valley. Augusta EMS was on scene as well.
