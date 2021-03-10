Really close.
As in, “a few weeks away from opening” close.
As John Newcomer, new chef at the resort’s restaurant, quipped: “We’re so close we can taste it.”
The concept for Rainbow Country Resort, a men-only campground located about 4 miles up Route 28 from Romney, came about in March of 2018. Now, the property boasts a future restaurant, saloon, dance floor, amphitheater, stalls for local artisans, horseback riding and more.
That’s a far cry beyond just a campground.
While some of the offerings at the resort are, of course, members-only, such as the camping opportunities and the bathhouse, the rest of the attractions are open to the public.
The restaurant, Crystal Valley Restaurant and Saloon, is seeing its finishing touches now, and Jackson said the saloon should be finished within the week.
Newcomer, the face behind the food, explained that locally sourced food will be the focus of the menu at the restaurant.
“There’s no sense buying meat from who-knows-where when we have such an ample amount here,” he pointed out.
Jackson echoed his thought, adding, “Whatever’s around here, we’ll use it.”
Newcomer, who used to work in Wardensville, has cooking experience from all over. He even used to own a restaurant outside Paris.
He moved back to West Virginia in 2012.
“I got homesick,” he said simply.
Along with the restaurant, the dance floor will be open to the public, with opportunities for live music performances on a fold-out stage and even the possibility for games and wedding receptions to be held in the space.
When the property was purchased initially, it had barns and the amphitheater already. The barns have a number of stalls, around 14 of which will be used as artisan stalls during various events at the resort. The horses, Jackson laughed, will take up the rest of the barn.
The elephant in the room, as always, is the virus.
Covid has posed huge obstacles for the resort, Jackson said.
“We just couldn’t get people in here to work,” he remarked. “That hurt a lot.”
The question is, what else remains to be finished?
Well, Jackson said he hopes to be finished in about 4 weeks and ready to open, but the kitchen, the dining rooms and the saloon still need to see their finishing touches, as well as the campground itself.
“We still have to level pads for camping,” he said. “The opening will end up being staged over a couple of months.”
The resort is currently hiring, and they’re even hosting a job fair this Saturday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to noon onsite. All the wheels are turning to get their doors open.
He added that the feedback from the community about the resort’s impending soft opening has blown him away.
“The response has been overwhelmingly 99.99 percent positive,” he said. “It’s been unbelievable.”
Newcomer added that he thinks Hampshire County really needs something like this, with the focus on local food, local artisans and a general connection to all areas of the community.
After all, the resort aims to pull people in from farther away for its attractions, but also to be a mainstay for the Hampshire County community.
“This is important for the area,” Newcomer said. “The easy part is coming. It’s always fun to watch something evolve. We have a wonderful community here.”
