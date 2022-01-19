WINCHESTER — Trex Company is set to break ground on what will be the company’s new global headquarters.
With all required permits now approved, Trex is beginning construction this month on a 64,000-square-foot office facility situated on 8 acres alongside Crossover Boulevard and I-81.
The company anticipates a mid-2023 move-in date. The new building will house approximately 200 corporate employees and will encompass eco-friendly elements that reflect the company’s environmental legacy and commitment to sustainability.
Between its new global headquarters and the recently completed decking production facility at its Shawnee Drive campus, Trex expects to bring more than 350 new jobs to the Winchester and Frederick County area.
The company is currently hiring for positions across departments including engineering, R&D/product development, information technology, human resources, operations, sales, supply chain and production.
“It is an exciting time to be with Trex,” said Bryan Fairbanks, president and CEO of Trex Company. “As demand for our products continues to grow and as we plan for the future, these expansion initiatives are strategic investments that should help to ensure we have the capacity and resources to effectively meet the needs of our customers while affording us bandwidth to pursue new opportunities.”
Trex bills itself as the world’s No. 1 brand of composite decking and railing, innovator of high performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly outdoor living products, and a leading national provider of custom-engineered commercial railing systems.
