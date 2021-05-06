HHS, RMS go remote for the day
Just 2 days after 3 Hampshire High students tested positive for Covid-19, another 2 cases have surfaced there.
In addition, Superintendent Jeff Pancione announced Wednesday night, a student at Romney Middle and another at Springfield-Green Spring Elementary have also tested positive.
HHS and RMS were placed on remote instruction today (Thursday, May 6) to allow time for contract tracing and quarantining. HHS was also on remote schooling Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.