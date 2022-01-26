1
HARPERS FERRY — Demolition of a crumbling historic hotel in West Virginia began this week, after more than a decade of court battles.
Workers began dismantling and removing some of the structure and contents Jan. 19 in Harpers Ferry, project spokesperson Margaret Brown said.
Hill Top House Hotel developer SWaN Hill Top LLC of Leesburg, Va., plans a 129-room luxury hotel on the site, but the proposal has divided the town.
SWaN bought the hotel and several adjoining properties for $10 million in 2008. It planned to build the hotel and nearby guest houses and anticipated overwhelming community support. But some Harpers Ferry residents found those plans out of proportion with the town’s persona.
The project recently managed to move forward after the state enacted a tourism law authorizing development of state-controlled tourism districts under certain circumstances, according to news sources.
The project cost is expected to be $150 million. The hotel is planned to open in 2024, Brown said.
Workers have been removing stone from the hotel to be used in the new building, she said. The blue and black shale and limestone are specific to the area, Brown said. Other items being removed for use in the project include flooring and furniture.
The 76-room hotel and lodge, which overlooks the confluence of the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers, offers stunning views of fall foliage and trains chugging across bridges. The first hotel was built there in 1888. It was rebuilt each time after fires in 1912 and 1919. The guest list has included Mark Twain, Alexander Graham Bell and Presidents Woodrow Wilson and Bill Clinton.
Harpers Ferry, with a population of only a few hundred, is also historic.
Settled in 1732, the town near West Virginia’s borders with Maryland and Virginia was the site of a failed raid by abolitionist John Brown that helped propel the nation into the Civil War. It changed hands eight times between 1861 and 1865. In 1944 most of the town became part of the National Park Service. The Appalachian Trail passes through it.
Trial set for 2 men
in assault of Capitol officer who died
2
CHARLESTON — A tentative trial date has been set for 2 men charged in the assault of a police officer who died after defending the U.S. Capitol in January 2021.
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., scheduled a June 6 jury trial for George Tanios of Morgantown and Julian Khater of State College, Pa.
Prosecutors have said Khater sprayed U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and other officers with chemicals after retrieving a canister from Tanios’ backpack. Sicknick later collapsed and died.
Khater, who remains behind bars, has pleaded not guilty to assault charges. Tanios, who is free on personal recognizance, faces numerous charges, including assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.
Neither Tanios nor Khater have been charged in Sicknick’s death.
A Washington medical examiner last April determined that Sicknick suffered a stroke and died from natural causes.
Capitol Police accepted the medical examiner’s findings but said the ruling didn’t change the fact that Sicknick had died in the line of duty, “courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.”
Public school
parents sue over
private school
voucher law
3
CHARLESTON — Three parents of children who attend public schools in West Virginia have filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s private school voucher law.
The suit filed last week in Kanawha County Circuit Court contends the law violates the state Constitution and will siphon money away from public education, news outlets reported.
The law was enacted earlier this year and creates a publicly funded savings accounts program called the Hope Scholarship that plans to begin accepting applications in March.
The law allows state money to be put into a special account that parents could then spend on private school tuition, homeschooling and other educational needs. It would allow private and homeschooled students to participate, pushing the potential cost to the state to more than $100 million annually. The state portion would be capped at $4,600 per child.
“The money that would be spent on the voucher program should go to our severely underfunded public schools,” said plaintiff Travis Beaver. “The money taken out of our schools will mean less special needs funding, less for gifted programs and robotics, fewer teachers and academic resources. We already lack funds, and that’s impacting my children and every child in our schools.”
At the time it was passed, lawmakers said the law sought to help students and families who struggled in the public school system.
